He urged Libyans to vote in the Dec. 24 elections “with the highest levels of awareness and responsibility” so the nation can begin rebuilding after a decade of turmoil and civil war.
Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The nation has for years been split between a government in the east, backed by Hifter, and a U.N.-allied administration in Tripoli.
Hifter, a dual U.S. and Libyan citizen, commands the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces but delegated his military duties in September to his chief of staff for three months to meet candidacy terms.
On Sunday, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son and onetime heir apparent of the late dictator, also submitted candidacy papers.
Politicians and militia leaders expressed opposition to the candidacies of Hifter and Gaddafi, and demanded that laws governing presidential and parliamentary elections be amended.
— Associated Press
Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader: Mexican soldiers have captured the wife of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, authorities said. In a joint statement, the Attorney General's Office, the Defense Department and the National Intelligence Center said Rosalinda "N," wife of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, was captured in Zapopan in the Mexican state of Jalisco. It said she is suspected of involvement in the illicit finances of organized crime in Jalisco. The Jalisco cartel is arguably Mexico's most powerful and violent.
Man sought in Haitian leader's death is in Turkish custody: Turkish authorities have issued a 40-day temporary custody order for a man considered a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and placed him in a prison in Istanbul, Turkey's state-run news agency reported. Businessman Samir Handal was detained at Istanbul Airport while in transit from the United States to Jordan, Anadolu Agency reported. Handal has been mentioned as a suspect in the plot to kill Moïse . More than 40 arrests have been made in the slaying.
Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan released: The Qatar-based satellite news network Al Jazeera said authorities in Sudan have released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained. Security forces arrested El-Musalmi el-Kabbashi on Sunday after a raid on his home in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital. That came a day after thousands of democracy supporters took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's coup last month.
French police evacuate migrants from makeshift camp: The migrants were evacuated from a makeshift camp near Dunkirk, in northern France, where at least 1,500 people had gathered in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain. The operation was meant to send migrants into "adapted facilities" where they are to be informed of their rights, including the chance to request asylum in France, the prefecture of the region said. Thirty-two people suspected to be smugglers or to be involved in other criminal activities were being detained, the statement said.
Netanyahu makes rare appearance at graft trial: Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared at his corruption trial, but an expected courtroom encounter with a former aide who has turned state's witness never happened as judges postponed his testimony. Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in cases that center on alleged regulatory favors he awarded to media tycoons in return for positive press coverage and illicit receipt of gifts.
— From news services