The infighting added another complex layer to the country’s civil war, in which the government and the separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, are in a Saudi-led military alliance against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Government officials said the separatists are refusing to hand over the Aden headquarters and the presidential palace. The separatist Southern Transitional Council insists instead on joint committees.

The infighting has exposed a rift in the Saudi-led alliance and threatened to further destabilize the Arab world’s poorest country.

— Associated Press

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Arrests made in death of American teacher

Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested six men and are looking for one additional suspect in the killing of an American teacher who was found dead in her apartment Tuesday.

Patricia Anton, 63, was tied up and strangled by seven men, a police statement said. Police said the assailants took a cellphone, a laptop, a 40-inch television and $80 in cash from Anton’s apartment in Puerto Plata, a northern province where she had been living for more than 15 years.

Anton, who grew up in Michigan, worked as a teacher and consultant at the 3 Mariposas Montessori school in Puerto Plata.

Her husband, who traveled every week for work, spent the weekends in Puerto Plata with her. She also had two sons, 35 and 31, and a daughter, 28.

Six suspects are in custody, police said, while a man under the alias of “El Venezolano,” or the Venezuelan, remains at large.

In May, the deaths of three Americans in the resort town of La Romana led many in the United States to report the recent deaths of their relatives in the Dominican Republic, amid suspicions of links between them.

Autopsies conducted by local authorities suggested that they had all died of cardiac-related problems. The cases, however, kept drawing negative media attention, affecting the country’s tourism industry.

— Rachelle Krygier

SRI LANKA

Strongman Rajapaksa easily wins presidency

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former defense official revered by Sri Lanka’s ethnic majority for his role in ending a bloody civil war but feared by minorities for his brutal approach, registered a comfortable victory Sunday in the presidential election.

The election chief announced that Rajapaksa netted more than 6.9 million votes in the weekend election, 1.3 million more than his closest rival, Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Rajapaksa’s percentage of the vote was 52.25 percent, well above the 50 percent-plus-one vote needed for victory.

Rajapaksa, who was defense secretary under his brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, pledged to restore security to the Indian Ocean island nation, which is still recovering from Islamic State-inspired attacks this past Easter that killed 269 people.

The election results showcased deep ethnic and religious polarization in a country that has experienced decades of conflict and bloodshed since independence from the British in 1948. Minority Tamils and Muslims voted overwhelmingly for Premadasa, largely to stop a Rajapaksa victory.

The election mirrors the global trend of populist strongmen appealing to disgruntled majorities amid rising ethno-nationalism.

— Associated Press

Airstrikes kill 9 in rebel-held northwest Syria: Airstrikes on rebel-held areas in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib killed at least nine people, an opposition war monitor and a paramedic group said. The Syrian Civil Defense, or the White Helmets, said five people were killed in the village of Mallaja while four were killed in airstrikes on the northern outskirts of the town of Saraqeb. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said six people were killed in Mallaja. It added that six others also were killed in the province.

— From news services

