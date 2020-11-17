AD

Before the meeting of Labour’s National Executive Committee on Tuesday, Corbyn issued a statement saying that concerns about anti-Semitism in Labour were neither “overstated” nor “exaggerated” and that the party must “never tolerate anti-Semitism or belittle concerns about it.”

After the commission issued its report, Labour leader Keir Starmer promised “a culture change in the Labour Party.”

Labour has been grappling with allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under Corbyn, a supporter of the Palestinians and a critic of Israel who led the party for almost five years.

The decision was met by outrage. The Jewish Labour Movement said it appeared Corbyn’s case had been “expedited” by a “factionally aligned political committee.”

“Once again we find ourselves having to remind the Labour Party that Jeremy Corbyn is not the victim of Labour anti-Semitism — Jewish members are,’’ it said.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Lawmakers approve Azerbaijan mandate

Turkey’s parliament granted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government permission to deploy peacekeepers to Azerbaijan to monitor a cease-fire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia that aims to end the conflict in the region.

In a show of hands, legislators voted in favor of a one-year mandate allowing the government to send troops to Azerbaijan, where they would observe possible violations of the truce from a Turkish-Russian monitoring center. The cease-fire ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has been pressing for its ally Turkey to take an active role in the peace talks.

Russian officials have said that Ankara’s role will be limited to the work of the monitoring center on Azerbaijani soil and that Turkish peacekeepers would not go to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The mandate further extends Turkey’s military engagements, stretching from the Middle East to Africa. The country has been trying to craft itself a role as a regional power.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

— Associated Press

Dozens killed in clashes between government, secessionists in Yemen: Fierce fighting in southern Yemen between Emirati-backed secessionists and the country's internationally recognized government killed nearly 50 fighters this week on both sides, security officials said. The flare-up in Abyan province was the latest blow to a Saudi-brokered cease-fire deal between the two sides. The sides are allies in a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen's larger civil war since 2015.

Spain locates 320 migrants off Canary Islands: Spanish rescue services said they intercepted more than 320 migrants in 10 boats off the Canary Islands archipelago. The rescue services said the boats were located off the island of Gran Canaria. All the migrants in the boats were from northwestern Africa. The Interior Ministry said in a report this week that 16,760 migrants had arrived by sea to the Canary Islands between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15, a figure that was up by 1,000 percent compared with the same period last year.

5 dead in Mogadishu bombing: Police in Somalia said five people were killed when a suicide bomber struck near the police academy in the capital, Mogadishu. The spokesman said that eight people were wounded and that the bomber targeted a restaurant frequented by police. The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets Mogadishu.