Russia claimed the ships had violated procedures for transiting the strait, while the Ukrainians said they were traveling in international waters.

The Russian coast guard fired shots, then seized the ships and their crew of 24 sailors. The sailors were detained for 10 months and returned home in September as part of a prisoner exchange.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said authorities will conduct a thorough check of the ships to ensure that no equipment is missing. It said that regardless of the ships’ return, Ukraine will press the case against the Russian seizure in an international tribunal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about the vessels’ transfer in a call Monday.

The Kremlin said the two focused on an upcoming meeting of the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to discuss a settlement for the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed at least 13,000 people. The fighting began in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and pits Russia-backed separatists against Ukrainian troops.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Hadi's forces back in Aden under agreement

Yemen’s internationally recognized government returned to the war-torn country on Monday for the first time since it was forced out by southern separatists during clashes in the summer.

Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed landed in the southern port city of Aden, fulfilling a key point in the power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia that ended months of infighting with separatists in Yemen’s south.

Saeed was accompanied by five key ministers from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government.

In August, the separatists, backed by the United Arab Emirates, overran Aden and drove out forces loyal to Hadi, who has been based in Saudi Arabia since 2015.

The outbreak of violence between nominal partners in the Saudi-led coalition’s war against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen added a new twist to the country’s complex civil war that had further dimmed hopes of an international solution to the conflict.

Also Monday, Houthi rebels hijacked a vessel south of the Red Sea, the Saudi-led coalition said.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted a coalition spokesman as saying that the rebels seized the vessel while it was towing a South Korean drilling rig the previous day.

The spokesman said the “attack” threatens vital shipping routes in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

— Associated Press

Mali says 24 soldiers killed in militant attack: Twenty-four soldiers were killed and 29 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali, a spokesman for the army said. The fighting in the Gao region follows an attack on an army post earlier in the month that killed 54, one of the deadliest strikes on Mali's military in recent memory, which underscored the growing reach and sophistication of Islamist extremist groups in the wider region.

6 killed as avalanche hits Indian army post in Himalayas: An avalanche hit an Indian army post on a Himalayan glacier in the disputed Kashmir region, killing four soldiers and their two civilian porters, the army said. The avalanche occurred at 17,995 feet in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier. Rescuers pulled six soldiers and two porters from the snow, an army spokesman said. The glacier is on the northern tip of Kashmir, a region claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Pakistani man sentenced in plot against Dutch lawmaker: A Dutch court sentenced a Pakistani man to 10 years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack against lawmaker Geert Wilders, who is known for his strident anti-Islam rhetoric. The court said the Pakistani man traveled to the Netherlands in August 2018 planning to kill Wilders because of a competition the politician was organizing featuring cartoons of the prophet Muhammad. The contest was eventually canceled. Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and are deeply offensive to Muslims.

— From news services

