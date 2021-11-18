The detentions were the government’s latest slap at the United Nations after the recent expulsion of seven U.N. staffers, including several senior officials working in Tigray, as tensions continue over what the world body has called a “de facto humanitarian blockade” of the region.
Tigray has not received badly needed aid supplies since the Ethiopian military began hitting the region’s capital with airstrikes on Oct. 18, and Dujarric said Thursday that aid convoys are still being blocked.
Witnesses say ethnic Tigrayans have been swept up by the thousands since a recent state of emergency was declared in response to reports that Tigray forces, which have been fighting the government for the past year, were approaching the capital.
Ethiopia’s government has said it is detaining people suspected of supporting the Tigrayan forces.
ISRAEL
Defense chief's cleaner charged with espionage
The housekeeper of Israel’s defense minister has been charged with espionage for offering to spy for hackers reportedly tied to Iran, Israeli officials said Thursday.
The man, identified as Omri Goren, reportedly has a criminal record but worked at Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home as a cleaner and caretaker.
The arrest raised questions about the thoroughness of background checks of people with access to Israel’s leaders. The Shin Bet security service, which announced the arrest, said it was reviewing its vetting procedures.
According to the security service and the indictment, Goren saw reports in the Israeli media about a hacker group called “Black Shadow” that has been linked to Iran. He used the Telegram app to contact one of its agents, presenting himself as someone who worked for Gantz.
The government said Goren, also identified in the indictment as Gorochovsky, discussed infecting Gantz’s computer with malware but was arrested before any plans were carried out.
Israeli media reported that Goren has been sentenced to prison on four occasions, including for armed robbery.
New measures approved amid coronavirus fears in Germany: Lawmakers in Germany approved new measures to rein in record coronavirus infections after the country's disease control agency warned that a "really terrible Christmas" loomed otherwise. Employees must prove they are vaccinated, have recently recovered from covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus to access communal workplaces; a similar rule will apply to public transport. The measures await approval by the upper house of parliament. The disease control agency reported 65,371 new daily cases, shattering the previous 24-hour record.
Pakistan frees leader of party behind anti-France rally: Pakistan has released a radical Islamist leader under a deal struck with his party, which was behind last month's anti-France rally over the publication of caricatures of the prophet Muhammad. The deal to free Saad Rizvi also included lifting a government ban on his party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Last week, Pakistan freed 2,000 Rizvi supporters detained during the rally. That protest triggered clashes that killed seven police officers and four demonstrators.
Law allows chemical castration of serial rapists in Pakistan: Pakistan has introduced chemical castration as a possible punishment for serial rapists under a law that also calls for faster trials of suspected sexual offenders, an official said. The law went into effect immediately. Chemical castration, carried out by the use of drugs and reversible, is practiced in Poland, South Korea, the Czech Republic and some U.S. states.
