New measures approved amid coronavirus fears in Germany: Lawmakers in Germany approved new measures to rein in record coronavirus infections after the country's disease control agency warned that a "really terrible Christmas" loomed otherwise. Employees must prove they are vaccinated, have recently recovered from covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus to access communal workplaces; a similar rule will apply to public transport. The measures await approval by the upper house of parliament. The disease control agency reported 65,371 new daily cases, shattering the previous ­24-hour record.