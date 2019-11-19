The top U.S. negotiator, James DeHart, said the U.S. side decided to cut short the negotiations on Tuesday morning, the second of two days of planned talks. He accused South Korea of making proposals that “were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing.”

This year, South Korea agreed to pay about $890 million toward the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country, a little more than 40 percent of the day-to-day expenses.

— Min Joo Kim

LEBANON

Parliament session deferred amid protests

Thousands of protesters rallying against Lebanon’s political elite blocked roads in central Beirut on Tuesday, preventing lawmakers from reaching parliament and forcing the postponement of a legislative session.

The session had been scheduled even though the country is without a cabinet after the prime minister’s resignation amid protests that have gripped Lebanon since mid-October.

The protesters scuffled with riot police as they closed all roads leading to parliament.

When one legislator headed toward the building and could not reach it and turned back, his bodyguards opened fire in the air to clear the way. No one was hurt.

A session last Tuesday also was postponed amid the unrest.

The protests erupted over proposed new taxes but have since snowballed into calls for the government to resign and for the entire political elite to step aside.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Duterte orders banon 'toxic' e-cigarettes

The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban the devices, which have been linked to deaths and addiction.

Rodrigo Duterte announced the order during a news conference after being asked about a Health Department report confirming the first case of lung injury related to vaping in the country.

“I will ban it. The use and importation. You know why? Because it is toxic, and government has the power to issue measures to protect public health and public interest,” said Duterte, who has also banned smoking cigarettes in public.

He also directed law enforcement to arrest anybody caught vaping in public.

— Reuters

UNITED NATIONS

Panel okays Russian-backed cyber treaty

A United Nations General Assembly committee voted Monday to advance a Russian-drafted resolution, paving the way for a global cybercrime treaty over the opposition of the United States and Western allies.

A final General Assembly vote to adopt the resolution will be held in December.

U.S. and European officials and human rights groups view the resolution as an opportunity for authoritarian states such as Russia and China to create global norms that endorse state control of the Internet.

The 88-to-58 vote — with 34 abstentions — takes the assembly one step closer to a treaty. If the General Assembly adopts the resolution next month, a committee of experts will convene in August in New York to draft terms of reference guiding the writing of a treaty.

— Ellen Nakashima

Four rockets fired from Syria intercepted, Israel says: The Israeli military said it intercepted four incoming rockets from Syria and blasts were heard shortly afterward in Damascus, a week after an Israeli strike targeted a Palestinian militant in the Syrian capital. Israeli air-defense systems shot down the projectiles, the military said, and no harm was caused to Israeli communities in the Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israel targeted posts southwest of Damascus with five missiles and that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the missiles.

Germany foils alleged attack plan after U.S. tip: Police in Germany arrested a Syrian man after receiving intelligence from U.S. officials about an attack plot, authorities said. The 26-year-old "radical Islamist" was planning an attack designed to "kill and injure a maximum number of people," federal prosecutors said. The man came to Germany in 2014 as an asylum seeker, said a spokesman for Berlin state prosecutors. Federal prosecutors said the suspect had been under surveillance for months and in January had started to procure material for an explosive device.

— From news services

