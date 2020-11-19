The Guard said the ship is almost 500 feet long. By comparison, a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has a length of about 1,100 feet. The Guard’s ship does not have a runway but includes a landing pad for a helicopter.

The commander of the Guard’s navy, Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri, suggested that his forces wanted to move beyond the waters of the Persian Gulf into deepwater patrolling. Typically, the Guard covers the waters of the Persian Gulf while Iran’s navy patrols the Gulf of Oman and beyond.

The ship appears to be an answer to U.S. Navy patrols in the region by its Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. U.S. aircraft carriers routinely travel through Middle East waters. Iran sees those missions, as well as Israel’s expanding presence in the region, as a threat.

— Associated Press

CENTRAL AMERICA

Iota death toll rises as rescue efforts continue

The death toll from Iota is slowly rising in Central America as authorities said that they had recovered more bodies buried in landslides triggered by flooding that swept through the already waterlogged region earlier this week.

Nearly 40 people were killed across Central America and Colombia, and the storm’s toll is expected to rise as rescue workers reach isolated communities. Most of the deaths have occurred in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Iota, the strongest storm on record to hit Nicaragua, struck the coast late Monday as a Category 4 hurricane. It inundated low-lying areas still reeling from the impact two weeks ago of Eta, another major hurricane that killed dozens of people in the region.

While Iota largely dissipated over El Salvador on Wednesday, authorities struggled to cope with the fallout from days of heavy rain.

Numerous villages from northern Colombia to southern Mexico saw record rainfall swell rivers and trigger mudslides. Cities such as the Honduran industrial hub of San Pedro Sula also were hit hard, with the city’s airport completely flooded.

About 160,000 Nicaraguans and 70,000 Hondurans have been forced to flee to shelters, where aid workers worry the chaotic conditions could lead to fresh outbreaks of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Experts say the destruction caused by the unprecedented 2020 hurricane season in Central America could spur more migration out of a region already coping with insecurity and an economic crisis triggered by pandemic-related lockdowns imposed earlier this year.

— Reuters

Suspected ISIS executioner arrested at Greek refugee camp: A 27-year-old Syrian man accused of taking part in executions carried out by the Islamic State was arrested at a refugee camp in Greece's capital. He was charged with membership in a terrorist organization and complicity to murder. Police said the man moved to Greece in March 2018, traveling from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos and later to Athens. They said that he kept a "digital record" of his alleged criminal actions and that it is being examined. He lived at the camp with his wife and five children, and he was arrested after an altercation there in which he suffered minor injuries, authorities said. Police did not offer specifics on the killings in which he allegedly participated.

Death toll in Uganda unrest climbs to 16: The death toll in protests over the latest arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 16, police said, as demonstrations continued for a second day in the country's worst unrest in a decade. At least 65 people were injured in the protests. Police said 350 people had been arrested and detained throughout the capital, Kampala. Police accuse Wine of flouting covid-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to limit rallies to fewer than 200 people.

Egypt arrests head of rights group: An Egyptian rights group said its director has been arrested, days after two other employees were taken into custody. The arrests of the workers come after they met with envoys from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and other countries this month to discuss ways to improve Egypt's human rights record, according to the group. The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said Executive Director Gasser Abdel-Razek was taken from his Cairo home to an undisclosed location. The arrests are the latest in a years-long crackdown by the government of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi on dissent.

Colombians protest Duque's economic, social policies: Thousands of workers and students protested in Colombia over the social and economic policies of President Iván Duque, despite restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters marched peacefully in the country's main cities and tried to respect pandemic-related requirements such as the use of face masks and maintaining social distancing. Their demands include improving health coverage and education, establishing a basic income for the unemployed and those without pensions, as well as help for small businesses, the head of the Central Union of Workers said.