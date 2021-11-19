Hamas was founded in 1987 and opposes the existence of Israel and peace talks, instead advocating for “armed resistance” of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. It has political and military wings.
Hamas political official Sami Abu Zuhri said Britain’s move showed “absolute bias toward the Israeli occupation and is a submission to Israeli blackmail and dictations.”
— Reuters
GEORGIA
Ex-leader Saakashvili will end hunger strike
Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili agreed Friday to end a 50-day hunger strike once authorities transferred him to a military hospital, his lawyers said.
Lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told Reuters that the former president would be moved Friday night from a prison hospital in the capital of Tbilisi to the military hospital in the town of Gori.
The transfer, proposed by Georgia’s Justice Ministry earlier in the day, appeared to mark a breakthrough in a long standoff that has prompted the United States and other countries and leaders to raise concerns for his health.
The 53-year-old was arrested Oct. 1 after returning from exile to rally the opposition on the eve of local elections. He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 of abusing his office during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects as politically motivated.
— Reuters
ECUADOR
State of emergency renewed in crime fight
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has renewed a 30-day state of emergency in nine of the country’s 24 provinces, as his government seeks to curb crime it says is connected to drug consumption and trafficking.
The renewal will keep military patrols on the streets in areas with high rates of homicide and other crimes associated with the drug trade.
Lasso originally decreed a 60-day state of emergency last month. The country’s constitutional court reduced the duration to 30 days and said the military can support the police only when its help is justified.
— Reuters
Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States: Nicaragua's government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega's government of acts of repression and rigging this month's election. Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an "official communication" to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body's "repeated acts of meddling" in Nicaragua. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce.
Pakistan drops draft clause on castrating rapists: The Pakistani government dropped a clause allowing for chemical castration of convicted rapists from a proposed bill, after a council of clerics said such a punishment was against Islam, a lawmaker from the ruling party said Friday. Maleeka Bukhari from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the state-run clerical council, which advises the government on religious issues, had at the last minute advised that the clause be deleted.
12 to stand trial in Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris: Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during Fashion Week. After five years of investigation, judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.
— From news services