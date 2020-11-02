Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denounced the killing of people based on identity and said security forces had been deployed and had “started taking measures.”

Ethnic violence in Ethiopia is posing the greatest challenge yet to Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his sweeping political changes.

Ethiopia’s government has blamed a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, for attacks in the far-western part of Oromia.

The head of the region’s police commission told the state broadcaster that the death toll in the Sunday massacre was 32.

Survivors told Amnesty that troops had withdrawn unexpectedly and that the rebels arrived hours later, identifying themselves as the OLA.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, in a statement, noted the government’s death toll but said preliminary evidence it obtained indicated “the number is very likely to exceed that tally.”

The Amhara are the second-most-populous ethnic group in Ethiopia after the Oromo and have been targeted by gunmen in other areas in recent weeks, leaving several dozen dead.

— Associated Press

TURKEY

Child rescued as quake death toll hits 94

A 3-year-old girl was rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, nearly three days after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea that has killed at least 94 people.

Rescuers pulled the girl, Elif, out of the rubble, then took her to an ambulance as emergency crews searched for survivors in eight other buildings.

Elif’s two sisters and brother were found alive in the wreckage with their mother on Saturday, but one of the children later died.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the death toll in Izmir had risen to 92, with 994 people injured. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was Turkey’s deadliest quake in nearly a decade.

About 20 people were still believed to be in the rubble of one of the city apartment blocks where searches were continuing, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

— Reuters

IRAN

British dual citizen faces new charges

A British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran was taken to court on new sedition charges on Monday, her husband said, the latest twist in a case that has long stirred international outrage.

The brief session, in which Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was not allowed to offer a defense, was adjourned with no date set for the next hearing, Richard Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe had already served most of her five-year sentence on widely condemned espionage charges when she was granted temporary release and allowed to remain at her parents’ Tehran home because of the coronavirus pandemic this spring.

But in a setback that comes as Britain and Iran negotiate a decades-old debt dispute, a Tehran court announced fresh charges of “spreading propaganda against the regime,” presenting the same evidence used to convict Zaghari-Ratcliffe in 2016, according to her husband. She returned to house arrest after the proceeding, his statement added.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 when she tried to board a flight home to Britain after a vacation in Tehran with her daughter. An employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, she was tried on charges of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government — which she denies — and sent to prison.

— Associated Press

Algerian voters approve new charter: Algeria's electoral commission said a large majority of voters approved a revised constitution that imposes term limits and promises new freedoms. But turnout was low, and the opposition boycotted the vote. Algerians voted Sunday on the changes, aimed at answering demands from pro-democracy protesters, who ousted the long-serving president last year. The head of the electoral commission said 66.8 percent of voters backed the changes, with 33.2 percent against. But fewer than 1 in 4 registered voters cast ballots, he said, blaming the coronavirus.