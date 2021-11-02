The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring nations such as Pakistan for trade.
The Taliban government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a migration crisis.
Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the U.S. Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in August.
JERUSALEM
Palestinians reject offer to delay eviction
Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May.
The four families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood near the Old City said that rather than submit to an “unjust agreement,” they would rely on the “Palestinian street” to raise international awareness of their plight.
The proposal floated by Israel’s Supreme Court last month would have made them “protected tenants,” blocking any eviction and demolition order for at least 15 years, according to Ir Amim, an Israeli rights group.
The families would have been able to continue arguing their case in court. But they would have been forced at least temporarily to attest to the settlers’ ownership of the properties, which could weaken the families’ case going forward, and to pay rent.
The families are among dozens in Jerusalem threatened with eviction by settler organizations. The threatened evictions were one of the main drivers of protests in the city in April and May.
Central African Republic guards wound 10 U.N. peacekeepers: The Central African Republic's presidential guard opened fire on United Nations peacekeepers in the capital, wounding 10 of them, the U.N. mission said. One person was struck and killed by a U.N. vehicle as it fled the scene. The U.N. mission, MINUSCA, decried the shooting of the unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers. There are growing security fears in Bangui of another attack by rebels, who tried to seize the capital in January but were repelled by security forces.
Romania, Bulgaria report record pandemic deaths: Romania reported a record daily number of 591 covid-19 deaths amid a persistently low vaccination rate and a wave of coronavirus infections . Only 37 percent of adults in Romania, a European Union member, have been fully vaccinated against the virus, compared with an E.U. average of 75 percent. Within the bloc, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated — 25 percent. It also reported its highest daily death toll — 310 .
