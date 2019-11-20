The country’s military has been accused of mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes during a counterinsurgency campaign launched in Myanmar, also known as Burma, in August 2017 after Rohingya rebel attacks in the west. The violence sent more than 700,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh. Myanmar’s population is overwhelmingly Buddhist. The country has strongly denied carrying out organized human rights abuses.

AD

AD

The announcement on the effort “to defend Myanmar’s national interest” did not specify that Gambia’s application to the court involved genocide but said it was “with regard to the displaced persons from the Rakhine state,” the area from which the Rohingya fled.

It said that Myanmar has retained prominent international lawyers to contest the case and that Suu Kyi will lead the team in her capacity as foreign minister.

— Associated Press

GREECE

Government to revamp migrant camp system

Greece announced plans Wednesday to overhaul its migration management system, replacing overcrowded refugee camps on its islands with smaller facilities and moving about 20,000 asylum seekers to the mainland in the next few weeks.

AD

Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis announced the changes after a surge in the number of arrivals from Turkey, with the number of migrants and refugees exceeding the islands’ populations in some cases.

AD

Camps on Lesbos and four other islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are suffering dramatic overcrowding ahead of the winter, with hundreds of families sleeping in tents and often in poor sanitary conditions outside the official facilities.

The planned changes are the most significant since a landmark deal in 2016 between Turkey and the European Union to limit migration to Europe.

— Associated Press

Shelling of Syrian camp for displaced people kills 15: Government forces shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, killing at least 15 people, including six children, opposition activists said. The attack happened hours after a nearby airstrike, which is said to have killed six civilians. A nearly three-month truce has collapsed as violence has intensified in and around Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.

AD

AD

South Korea says Houthis have released seized vessels: Iran-backed rebels fighting in Yemen have released three foreign vessels that they seized south of the Red Sea, freeing 16 crew members, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said. The vessels — two belonging to South Korea and one to Saudi Arabia — had been captured by the Houthi rebels en route to the Saudi port of Jizan. The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis in Yemen confirmed the return of the ships.

Malta arrests businessman in journalist's slaying: Authorities in Malta arrested a prominent businessman who appears to be a "person of interest" in the killing of an investigative reporter . Yorgen Fenech was arrested a day after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat offered to pardon a suspected middleman if he provided legally binding evidence of who was behind the anti-corruption journalist's killing. Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017. Eight months earlier, she had written about a mysterious company, 17 Black Ltd., that she alleged was connected to Maltese politicians. Fenech is alleged to be the owner of the company.

Farmers arrested in India over air pollution: Twenty-two farmers were arrested in northern India for setting fires to clear their fields and contributing to some of the worst air pollution in the country, an official said. The farmers face charges of disobeying a ban on burning crop waste and making the atmosphere noxious. The Supreme Court last week ordered a fine of up to 100,000 rupees ($1,420) for those polluting the air. Data released last year by the World Health Organization showed that India had 10 of the world's 20 most polluted cities.

— From news services

AD