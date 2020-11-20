Another crisis is growing in the sealed-off Tigray region as food and other supplies run desperately low. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called for the opening of humanitarian corridors “and the truces that might be necessary for humanitarian aid to be delivered.”

He added: “This is a matter of enormous concern to us.”

The Ethiopian refugees are arriving in a very remote area of Sudan, and aid workers must create a crisis response virtually from zero even as up to 5,000 refugees arrive each day.

Ethiopian troops have taken the Tigrayan towns of Axum and Adawa and are advancing on Adigrat, 72 miles from the regional capital, Mekelle, the government said late Friday. Tigray forces were not available for comment.

— Associated Press

SOUTH AFRICA

Crowd descends on school in racial dispute

South African police fired tear gas and stun grenades to stop a crowd of Economic Freedom Front supporters from reaching a Cape Town school after a racial dispute over a year-end party.

Hundreds of protesters belonging to the EFF, the nation’s second-largest opposition party, gathered in Brackenfell, a mainly white Afrikaner community in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, to denounce perceived entrenched racism at the school.

On Nov. 9, a smaller protest outside the school was marred by violence when community members, mainly white, overwhelmed a group of EFF members with bats and fists.

Protesters accuse the school of not inviting black and mixed-race students to a private party that some teens and their parents arranged after the official year-end ball was canceled because of covid-19.

The clashes have laid bare racial and class lines dividing South Africa 26 years after it elected anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela as its first democratic president.

— Reuters

Power goes out in Russia's icy Far East: Thousands in Russia's far eastern Primorsky region were without power after a state of emergency was declared amid subzero cold after heavy snowfall. The electricity supply may not return for several days, but "a detailed recovery plan has been drawn up," Deputy Energy Minister Evgeny Grabchak said. In the city of Vladivostok, frozen trees were strewn across roads and power lines were encrusted with ice. One video showed a row of cars encased in ice. The local authority said two days of rain and snow formed a coating of ice on wires up to half an inch thick, something not seen in 30 years.

Zimbabwe court releases journalist: Zimbabwean journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin'ono was freed on bail after being arrested two weeks ago on charges of obstructing justice. His arrest and those of dozens of activists have led to accusations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is persecuting its foes, a charge officials deny. Chin'ono, who has criticized the government on social media, was first arrested in July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests. He denies all the charges. A judge found Friday that a lower court had erred in denying Chin'ono bail.

Vatican investigates "like" on papal account: The Vatican is investigating how Pope Francis's official Instagram account "liked" a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. A Vatican official said that the "like" didn't originate from the Holy See and that officials were working "in close connection" with Instagram to find its origin.