— Reuters
Indian police charge Amazon executives in drug case: Police in India have charged senior executives of Amazon.com's local unit under narcotics laws. Police in central Madhya Pradesh state arrested two men with about 40 pounds of marijuana on Nov. 14 and found they were using the Amazon India website to order and further smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, a natural sweetener, to other Indian states. Police did not disclose how many executives were charged but they estimate that about 2,200 pounds of marijuana, worth roughly $148,000, was sold via Amazon. The company, which was founded by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Thousands in France protest violence against women: Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse. Groups fighting violence against women said at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France so far this year — about one woman every three days. More than 220,000 women are suffering physical or sexual abuse from their partner each year, according to a 2017 nationwide study.
— From news services