“The Internet is being gradually restored in the country,” the semiofficial news agency Fars said, quoting sources.

The Internet blockage made it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media to generate support and to obtain reliable reports on the extent of the unrest.

NetBlocks, a group that monitors worldwide Internet access, said the restoration of connectivity in Iran covered only about 10 percent of the country. News agencies and residents said only fixed-line Internet was partially restored.

Protests began Friday in several towns after the government announced fuel price hikes of at least 50 percent. They spread to 100 cities and towns and quickly turned political, with protesters demanding that top officials step down.

— Reuters

Russia lawmakers pass bill targeting bloggers, journalists: Russia's lower house of parliament has passed a bill that allows the government to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill extends a 2017 law involving foreign-funded media outlets that was adopted in response to the decision by the U.S. Justice Department to label the Russian state-funded RT television a foreign agent. The new law can apply to anyone who distributes content produced by media outlets registered as foreign agents and receives payments from abroad.

Lebanese soldier charged with murder in protester's death: A Lebanese soldier accused of fatally shooting a protester in Beirut last week was charged by a military prosecutor with murder, the state-run National News Agency said. The soldier could get a death sentence if convicted. The agency said a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier at the time was also charged. Widespread protests against Lebanon's ruling elite began in mid-October.

Malaysia detains 680 people in China-based scam: Malaysia's Immigration Department said it broke up a China-based online investment scam syndicate with the arrest of 680 suspected Chinese citizens after storming a building where they were operating, but 100 others managed to flee. Authorities said the syndicate had been operating for six months, targeting victims in China with promises of quick returns and using Chinese banks and WeChat mobile payments for transactions.

Sri Lanka's president swears in brother as premier: New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa swore in as prime minister his brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, capping a victorious return to power of the brothers credited with a military victory over Tamil rebels but also implicated in human rights abuses. Meanwhile, a court dropped charges against Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a corruption case, citing constitutional provisions for presidential immunity.

Trial of U.S. teens in Rome slaying to start in February: The attorney for one of two American teenagers jailed in Rome over the slaying of a police officer said their trial has been fast-tracked and will begin early next year. Craig Peters, representing Finnegan Lee Elder, said the first hearing has been set for Feb. 26. Elder and his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were jailed in July. Prosecutors said Elder confessed to knifing the officer during a scuffle, while Natale-Hjorth allegedly assaulted the officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drug deal gone awry.

— From news services

