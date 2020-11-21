On Friday, the African Union bloc appointed former presidents Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa as special envoys to seek a cease-fire and mediation talks.

ISRAEL

Netanyahu: Pollard is expected soon in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the lifting of parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, saying he expects him in Israel soon.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he had worked for Pollard’s release for many years. He did not provide a firm date when Pollard might arrive.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, freeing him to move to Israel. Advocates have said that has long been Pollard’s wish. Pollard, as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy, sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

India accuses Pakistan of deadly shelling: An Indian soldier was killed and another wounded by Pakistani shelling along the highly militarized frontier dividing Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals, the Indian army said. Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand called the incident "an unprovoked violation" of a 2003 cease-fire accord and said that Indian troops retaliated. Pakistan did not comment immediately.

Throng turns out for radical cleric's funeral in Pakistan: Tens of thousands of supporters assembled for the funeral of Khadim Hussein Rizvi, a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where Rizvi died Thursday at age 54. Rizvi's party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in Parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

Azerbaijani president hopes for better relations with Armenia: The president of Azerbaijan says he hopes the cease-fire that ended a six-week war with Armenia this month will lead to improved relations between the countries. Ilham Aliyev made the statement as a high-level Russian delegation visited Azerbaijan's capital, Baku. The Russian delegation also visited the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Russia negotiated the cease-fire, under which Azerbaijan is to regain sizable areas of land that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the 1990s.

French protest law against publishing photos of police: Thousands of people took to the streets in Paris and other French cities at the urging of civil liberties campaigners and journalist groups to protest a proposed security law they say would impinge on freedom of information and media rights. Pending legislation in France's Parliament would create a new criminal offense for publishing images of police officers with intent to cause them harm.

Sudan boycotts talks with Ethiopia on dam: Sudan boycotted talks between Nile Valley countries over Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam, calling on the African Union to play a greater role in pushing forward negotiations that have stalled for years. It was the first time that Sudan refused to attend talks with Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Egypt, which has expressed for years its fears that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile will dramatically threaten water supplies downstream.

Turkey extends controversial seismic survey: Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work being carried out by its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 29, a move that could add to tensions in the region. NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves.

Burkina Faso's opposition leader alleges election fraud: Opposition candidate Zéphirin Diabré said that Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kaboré is orchestrating a "massive fraud" to secure reelection in Sunday's presidential vote and that he will not accept results marred by irregularities. Diabré, a 61-year-old former finance minister, is one of the main challengers in a field of 12 seeking to unseat Kaboré.

Paraguay militants die in firefight with authorities: Paraguay's military and police have killed three members of a leftist guerrilla band that kidnapped former vice president Óscar Denis on Sept. 9. The clash with elements of the small Paraguayan People's Army occurred Friday in the northern province of Concepcion near the Brazilian border, according to the national prosecutor's office. The guerrilla group has demanded that officials release two of its members imprisoned for earlier kidnappings.