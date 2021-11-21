Dbeibah is barred from running under Libya’s election laws. He promised he would not contest in the vote as a condition to taking on his caretaker role earlier this year. To be eligible, he also would have needed to have suspended himself from governmental duties at least three months before the polling date, which he did not.
The vote faces growing uncertainty. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country had for years been split between authorities in the east and a U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli, the capital.
Earlier this month, several controversial candidates came forward, including Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son and onetime heir apparent of the dictator, who was killed in 2011. Powerful eastern commander Khalifa Hifter, who besieged Tripoli for nearly a year in 2019, also is running.
— Associated Press
BULGARIA
President looks set
for second term
Exit polls in Bulgaria suggest that incumbent Rumen Radev is the apparent winner in the country’s presidential runoff.
Surveys by several polling organizations give Radev, 58, about 65 percent of the vote. He is seeking a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.
Atanas Gerdzhikov, 58, who was backed by the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov, is said to be trailing with 32 percent support. About 3 percent voted against both candidates.
Radev, a critic of Borissov and firm supporter of last year’s anti-graft demonstrations, has attracted many Bulgarians fed up with politicians they see as corrupt.
Corruption is a huge issue in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest member. Hundreds of thousands of people turned out last year to protest when GERB was the ruling party, complaining about official corruption.
Bulgaria’s head of state has no executive powers and all major policies must be approved by Parliament, but the popular election gives the presidency more authority. The president leads the armed forces and can veto bills and sign international treaties.
The final election results are expected Monday.
— Associated Press
China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan: China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level in retaliation for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to open a representative office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own envoy from Lithuania. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of chargé d'affaires, an embassy's No. 2 official. China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign affairs. Taiwan and the mainland have been ruled separately since 1949 after a civil war.
5 Chinese nationals kidnapped near mine in Congo: Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals near a mine in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and an army spokesman said. It was not clear who carried out the attack in South Kivu province. Relations are strained between Chinese mining companies and local authorities, who say some firms are operating illegally. Congo is the world's largest producer of cobalt and Africa's leading miner of copper.
Gunmen kill 3 coal miners in Pakistan: Attackers fatally shot three workers at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. The top administrator in Baluchistan province's Harnai district said the violence occurred in the Sharag area, where most of the province's coal mines are located. Baluch separatist groups have previously asserted responsibility for similar attacks on coal miners in the region. Gas- and mineral-rich Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency for about two decades.
— From news services