China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan: China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level in retaliation for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to open a representative office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own envoy from Lithuania. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said relations would be downgraded to the level of chargé d'affaires, an embassy's No. 2 official. China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign affairs. Taiwan and the mainland have been ruled separately since 1949 after a civil war.