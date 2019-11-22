In the south, security forces reopened the entrance to Iraq’s main port, Umm Qasr, which had been blocked since Monday, port sources said. Normal operations had not yet resumed.

Meanwhile, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani called for politicians to hurry in reforming electoral laws because that would be the only way to resolve weeks of deadly unrest over corruption, a lack of jobs and poor services. At least 330 people have been killed since early October.

— Reuters

YEMEN

U.N. envoy sees strides toward ending war

The U.N. envoy for Yemen said Friday that momentum to end the country’s devastating five-year war is building, pointing to a nearly 80 percent drop in airstrikes in the past two weeks, a strengthened cease-fire in the key port of Hodeida, and the start of the kind of leadership needed to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation.

Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council in a video briefing that recent developments “are beginning to produce results.”

He cited evidence of the leadership required to end the war in the Nov. 5 power-sharing agreement between Yemen’s government and southern separatists. “The prospect of a break-up of the state was real and frankly terrifying,” he said.

He also noted that the cessation of air attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi rebels has held for a second month. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

— Associated Press

COLOMBIA

3 reported killed in clashes after protests

Volunteers wiped graffiti off historic buildings and swept up glass at looted businesses in Colombia on Friday amid sporadic unrest after massive national protests a day before.

Labor unions and student leaders called on Colombians to bang pots and pans Friday evening in another act of protest while authorities announced three people had died in overnight clashes with police.

Protest organizers urged President Iván Duque to begin a dialogue with indigenous, student and labor groups on potential reforms and criticized him for not directly addressing their complaints in an address.

Officials estimated 250,000 protesters marched Thursday in largely peaceful protests.

— Associated Press

Bolivia's Morales accused of terrorism and sedition: The interim government in Bolivia is accusing ousted leftist President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition. Acting interior minister Arturo Murillo said the complaint relates to a video in which Morales is supposedly heard coordinating blockades during street protests. Murillo said the government is seeking the maximum penalty of 15 to 20 years in prison. Morales has said the video is a "montage." Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the winner of an Oct. 20 vote despite widespread protests over alleged electoral fraud. He resigned Nov. 10 and fled to Mexico.

Italian hospital displays X-rays of women who were assaulted: A Milan hospital is exhibiting

X-rays of women attacked by men to highlight what one doctor calls the "daily horror" of violence against women. San Carlo Hospital mounted the exhibit to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, on Monday. Patients' anonymity was respected in displaying the five X-rays, including one showing a large knife lodged in a woman's abdomen. Only in recent years have women in Italy started making significant inroads in a cultural and legislative push against domestic violence.

Mali charges 2 with supporting Islamist extremists: Mali's intelligence services said two men were arrested and accused of providing logistical support to the Islamist extremist group Ansarul Islam in Burkina Faso. A government spokesman said the men arrived in Bamako, Mali's capital, Tuesday to buy items for the group, including laptops, radios and binoculars.

— From news services

