The opposition chose to participate in the elections, abandoning a years-long boycott, in hopes of reviving a disillusioned base and redefining the leadership of the fractured and faltering pro-democracy movement. But it appeared they emerged from the contest as weak as they entered it, facing a ruling party with far greater campaign resources and tight control of the electoral system.
— Samantha Schmidt
and Ana Vanessa Herrero
SUDAN
Leader: Government will be independent
Sudan’s reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will be able to form an independent government, according to an agreement he signed a day earlier with the country’s top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month.
In comments made during an interview with the Al-Jazeera English satellite channel, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he foresaw the next government as focusing on rewriting the country’s constitution and holding elections on time.
On Sunday, Hamdok signed a deal under which he will be reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. The agreement envisions an independent, technocratic cabinet to be led by Hamdok until elections can be held. Even then, it would remain under military oversight. But Hamdok claimed that he will have the power to make government appointments.
In response to Sunday’s deal, thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Sunday to denounce what many called a betrayal of the democratic cause by their former prime minister, who has been the civilian face of the transitional government since it took power after a 2019 popular uprising deposed longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
— Associated Press
THE NETHERLANDS
Dutch leader lashes out at 'idiot' rioters
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte lashed out Monday at “idiot” rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus restrictions turned violent.
More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, during which police opened fire at rioters in Rotterdam on Friday.
“There is a lot of unrest in society because we have been dealing with the misery of corona for so long,” Rutte said. “But I will never accept idiots using pure violence just because they are unhappy.”
Around 30 people were arrested Sunday after dozens of arrests the previous two days, as mobs set fires and threw rocks.
— Reuters
Militants kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attack: Militiamen killed at least 12 people during an attack on displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a military spokesperson said Monday, and some local groups said the death toll was much higher. Fighters from the CODECO militia raided the village of Drodro on Sunday night, killing six children, four men and two women, Jules Ngongo, a spokesperson for the Ituri province's military government, told Reuters. Repeated attacks by CODECO have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri's Djugu territory since 2017 and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Ngabu Lidja Chrysante, a priest and coordinator for the Catholic charity Caritas in Ituri, said his colleagues on the ground had seen the bodies of 35 people killed in the attack, which also targeted the local church. Kivu Security Tracker, which maps violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said 107 bodies had been found in Drodro and surrounding villages.
Blaze at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9: Nine people have died after a fire swept through a nursing home Monday in eastern Bulgaria, officials said. An old school building in the eastern village of Royak that was transformed into a nursing home caught fire at 6 p.m. while dozens of residents were preparing for dinner. "Unfortunately, nine people passed away out of the 58 who were in the home at the time," fire inspector Tihomir Totev told reporters. Most of the residents had to be evacuated from the building and some received treatment for smoke inhalation, he added. The Interior Ministry said the blaze "started from the roof of the building." The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
— From news services