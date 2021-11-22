Militants kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attack: Militiamen killed at least 12 people during an attack on displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a military spokesperson said Monday, and some local groups said the death toll was much higher. Fighters from the CODECO militia raided the village of Drodro on Sunday night, killing six children, four men and two women, Jules Ngongo, a spokesperson for the Ituri province's military government, told Reuters. Repeated attacks by CODECO have killed hundreds of civilians in Ituri's Djugu territory since 2017 and forced thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Ngabu Lidja Chrysante, a priest and coordinator for the Catholic charity Caritas in Ituri, said his colleagues on the ground had seen the bodies of 35 people killed in the attack, which also targeted the local church. Kivu Security Tracker, which maps violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said 107 bodies had been found in Drodro and surrounding villages.