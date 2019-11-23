Gantz says it’s the “only way to avoid unnecessary elections that no one wants.”

It was Gantz’s first concrete offer to extract Israel from its political impasse since the country’s attorney general announced Thursday that Netanyahu would be indicted.

Netanyahu has vowed to remain in office.

Netanyahu currently heads a caretaker government after two inconclusive elections. Previous efforts at a power-sharing agreement between the two largest parties failed.

— Associated Press

ITALY

143 migrants pulled from Mediterranean

A crowded boat filled with migrants capsized in wind-whipped seas near a small Mediterranean island Saturday, sending them tumbling into the water, said the Italian coast guard, which pulled 143 people from the water.

The rescue took place near Lampedusa, an Italian island off the North African coast that is often a destination for migrants trying to enter Europe.

At portside, two of those rescued, a Libyan and an Ethiopian, told authorities their wives weren’t there, prompting fears that the two women were missing offshore, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The U.N.’s migration agency said Friday that in a span of two days, at least nine boats carrying more than 600 migrants have been discovered on the central Mediterranean route.

Libya’s coast guard said it intercepted more than 430 Europe-bound migrants this past week.

— Reuters

Bolivia's Senate bans Morales from next presidential election: Bolivia's Senate has unanimously approved a measure calling for a new presidential election that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales — a key step toward pacifying the nation since an Oct. 20 vote that was marred by reported irregularities. The bill now goes to the lower house, which like the Senate is dominated by Morales's Movement Toward Socialism party. The measure did not set a date for the election.

Protests stretch into Day 3 in Columbia: Demonstrations continued in Colombia for a third day, with hundreds of protesters dispersed by tear gas, following an overnight curfew and isolated looting in the capital, Bogota. More than 250,000 people marched in a national strike Thursday, while thousands gathered Friday. Demonstrators' grievances range from anger at economic plans to what protesters say is a lack of action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists.

Philippines claims death of militant tied to bombings: Philippine soldiers have killed a militant who had helped a local group linked to the Islamic State stage suicide bombings in the southern province of Sulu, the military says. The body of Talha Jumsah, also known as Abu Talha, was recovered after a clash with Filipino troops Friday morning in the town of Patikul, military officials said. They said Abu Talha had been trained in bombmaking by the Islamic State and had instructed the Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf in setting up suicide attacks. He had also served as "finance conduit and liaison" between foreign and local Islamist militants, they said.

Flooding, mudslides claim at least 34 lives in Kenya: Kenya's Interior Ministry says 29 people have died in mudslides, amid flooding in the East African nation that has claimed 34 lives. Heavy rains unleashed floods overnight in western Kenya. Interior Secretary Fred Matiangi said that the government sent military and police helicopters to help those affected by the floods but that the scope of the disaster was not clear.

Bishop agrees to return to Argentina to face charges: An Argentine bishop close to Pope Francis says he'll return voluntarily to Argentina to respond to prosecutors' accusations of sex abuse. Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta has been formally accused of "aggravated continuous sexual abuse" of two seminarians. He has denied the charges. His lawyer issued a statement saying the monsignor would arrive in Argentina on Tuesday and would fully cooperate with authorities.

— From news services

