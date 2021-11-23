More than 3,500 children have been abducted, making it the region with the second-highest number of abductions in the world, said the report.
— Associated Press
AFGHANISTAN
Bad characters to be purged, Taliban says
The Taliban has formed a commission to purge “people of bad character” from its ranks to protect Afghanistan’s reputation.
In an audio recording, Taliban deputy chief and Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said: “We are learning that people of bad character had entered [Taliban] ranks and had been causing a bad name to the Islamic Emirate [Afghanistan] and serving their vested interests.”
Reports on social media have alleged that people identifying themselves as Taliban members have carried out attacks on civilians and former members of the security forces of the ousted government since August, despite the Taliban leadership announcing a general amnesty. Taliban officials have repeatedly denied sanctioning these acts.
— Reuters
"Nascent progress" reported in cease-fire efforts in Ethiopia: The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa says "nascent progress" toward getting all parties to Ethiopia's conflict into negotiations on a cease-fire is at risk of being outpaced by an "alarming" increase in military operations. Both the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the political party controlling the northern region of Tigray, seem to believe they are on the cusp of military victory, envoy Jeffrey Feltman told reporters in Washington after returning from Ethiopia.
Ukraine says Russian-backed forces ready for combat: Russian-controlled forces in eastern Ukraine are increasing their combat readiness and have carried out large-scale exercises, the intelligence directorate of Ukraine's defense ministry said. Kyiv and NATO countries have expressed concern that Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders could pave the way for a sharp military escalation. Russia says it has no such plans and has accused Ukraine and the United States of stoking tensions.
At least 6 dead in Sri Lanka ferry capsizing: A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people, a police spokesperson said. Twenty people were rescued, but it was not certain how many people were on the ferry, police spokesperson Nihal Talduwa said. Four children were among the dead and another child was in intensive care, Talduwa said.
Russian cybersecurity firm leader appeals to Putin: Ilya Sachkov, the head of a Russian cybersecurity firm, appealed to President Vladimir Putin to let him be moved to house arrest while he awaits trial on treason charges after his detention was extended until February. Sachkov, 35, who founded Group IB, one of Russia's most prominent cybersecurity firms, was arrested in September and charged with divulging state secrets, allegations he denies.
— From news services