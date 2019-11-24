One security official in Basra said it was “one of the worst” days since the start of the protest movement. At least 150 protesters were wounded in clashes across southern Iraq.

In Baghdad, at least 13 people were wounded as clashes continued for a fourth day.

Earlier in Basra, which accounts for nearly 85 percent of the country’s crude oil production, protesters burned tires in the city center, cutting off main roads. Nearly 90 percent of Iraq’s state revenue is derived from oil exports.

At least 342 people have died since the demonstrations began Oct. 1, when thousands of Iraqis, mostly youths, took to the streets to protest rampant government corruption and poor services.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Vice president fired from anti-drug post

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday removed the vice president from a lead role in his anti-drug crackdown just a few weeks after she accepted the post and vowed to make the campaign, which has left thousands of suspects dead, less bloody.

A presidential spokesman cited several reasons for Duterte’s decision to remove Vice President Leni Robredo from a government anti-drug committee, including what he claims was her failure to present any new programs to fight the drug menace.

Presidents and vice presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, resulting in candidates from rival parties, like Duterte and Robredo, ending up in the top leadership and often colliding on policies.

Robredo, 58, a former human rights lawyer and political newcomer, has openly criticized the campaign against illegal drugs, which Duterte launched when he took office in mid-2016.

Piqued by Robredo’s constant criticism of his drug campaign, Duterte formalized an offer last month to appoint her as one of two heads of an interagency committee that is tasked with overseeing and coordinating the government’s efforts to combat illegal drugs.

More than 6,300 mostly petty drug suspects have been killed in the crackdown after allegedly resisting arrest, and about 1.3 million have surrendered, officials said. But human rights groups have alleged extrajudicial killings.

— Associated Press

CONGO

26 killed as small plane crashes into homes

A small plane crashed into homes shortly after takeoff Sunday in Congo’s eastern city of Goma, killing 26 people, including the passengers and crew, as well as residents on the ground, the government of the central African nation said.

The 19-seat Dornier 228-200, owned by private carrier Busy Bee, was headed to Beni, about 220 miles north of Goma, when it crashed in the Mapendo district near the airport in North Kivu province, according to the government.

The death toll was put at 26 — 17 passengers, two crew members and seven residents in homes,the Ministry of Transportation said after collecting information from other government departments.

Plane crashes are frequent in Congo because of poor maintenance and lax air safety standards. None of Congo’s commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are allowed to fly into European Union airspace because of safety concerns.

— Associated Press

1 killed after blast hits U.N. vehicle in Afghanistan: A United Nations vehicle was targeted in a bombing in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, and initial reports indicated at least one foreign citizen was killed, an Afghan official said. Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman, said five others, including two Afghan U.N. workers, were wounded. No one asserted responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the Islamic State are active in Kabul. Meanwhile, in central Daikundi province, at least eight soldiers were killed when Taliban fighters stormed their checkpoint, said provincial Gov. Anwar Rahmati. He said four soldiers were wounded.

— From news services

