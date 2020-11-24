Russia said its Pacific Fleet warship had been tracking the American destroyer in the Peter the Great Gulf, and that the U.S. vessel had violated Russia’s territorial waters by going about a mile beyond the sea border.

But the U.S. Navy said its warship had been in international waters throughout as it carried out a “freedom of navigation” operation to assert its rights and challenge what it said were Russia’s excessive maritime claims.

“The United States will never bow in intimidation or be coerced into accepting illegitimate maritime claims, such as those made by the Russian Federation,” said 7th Fleet spokesperson Lt. Joe Keiley.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Harry Dunn's parents lose court battle

The parents of a British teen who was killed in a crash lost a court battle with the British government over whether an American woman involved in the collision had diplomatic immunity.

The family has been seeking justice for 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike crashed into a car driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. air base in central England last August.

The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the United States after the collision. Officials said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity because her husband worked at the air base.

Sacoolas, 43, was charged in December with causing death by dangerous driving, but the U.S. State Department rejected a request to extradite her to Britain to face trial.

Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, launched the court case to argue that Britain’s Foreign Office wrongly decided Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity and unlawfully obstructed the police investigation into their son’s death. Their lawyer said Sacoolas had “no duties at all” at the base.

But two judges rejected that, ruling that the American had diplomatic immunity “on arrival in the U.K.” under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and that she “enjoyed immunity from U.K. criminal jurisdiction at the time of Harry’s death.”

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Customs officials charged in explosion

A Lebanese prosecutor filed charges against current and former customs officials over the massive blast at Beirut’s port in August, including a former customs chief who was reportedly the point man for the militant Hezbollah group at the facility.

State prosecutor Ghassan Khoury charged senior customs official Hani Haj Shehadeh and former customs chief in Beirut, Moussa Hazimeh, according to state-run National News Agency.

Hazimeh was reportedly the point man for Hezbollah at the Port of Beirut when nearly 3,000 tons of highly explosive fertilizer were stored there more than six years ago.

The 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up Aug. 4, killing more than 200 people.

— Associated Press

Colombian inmates killed intentionally, report says: New evidence indicates most of the 24 inmates killed during a prison riot in Colombia's capital earlier this year over fears that crowded, unhygienic conditions would fuel a virus outbreak were shot to death intentionally, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch. The organization said autopsy reports it commissioned from independent forensic experts shed light on the deadly uprising.