Andersson had briefly joined the ranks of around two dozen current female heads of state and government, according to UN Women, the United Nations agency focused on gender equality. About half of those women head European countries.
— Miriam Berger
RUSSIA
Putin inhales new coronavirus vaccine
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the testing of a new internasal form of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, several days after getting a booster shot following a fall in his antibody levels, he told cabinet officials Wednesday.
Putin said he decided to take the nasal powder after meeting Sunday with Denis Logunov, deputy director of the research center that developed Sputnik, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Unlike some world leaders, Putin prefers not to be filmed or photographed getting his vaccine shots, and the administering of the nasal spray also was not filmed or photographed. But Sunday’s meeting appeared to be an effort to boost Russia’s flagging vaccination levels, with the country in the midst of a crippling fourth pandemic wave.
Russia plans to market the nasal Sputnik V spray next year, officials said.
— Robyn Dixon
Morocco, Israel sign security cooperation agreement: Israel and Morocco have signed an agreement that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing and future arms sales. The memorandum of understanding was the centerpiece of a visit this week by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Morocco, which along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan signed agreements last year to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the Trump administration.
Syrian military says Israeli airstrikes kill civilians in Homs: Syria's military said Israeli warplanes attacked army positions in the country's central region, leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded — six of them soldiers. A Syrian opposition war monitor said the strikes hit positions housing Syrian fighters loyal to Lebanon's Hezbollah group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes killed four, including two who were hit by parts of a Syrian surface-to-air missile that fell in Homs. There was no comment from the Israeli military.
Cuba says more than 1,200 migrants have been returned: Cuban authorities say neighboring countries have deported more than 1,200 migrants thus far in 2021, returning them to Havana in bilateral operations coordinated with the United States, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas. Illegal migration from Cuba, particularly through Mexico, has increased in 2021 over previous years, according to a report broadcast on Cuba's state-run TV.
Australia adds American group to terrorist list: Australia said it intends to add the far-right American extremist group the Base and the entirety of the Lebanese group Hezbollah to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations. The Base, a neo-Nazi white supremacist group formed in the United States in 2018, would become only the second far-right group to be designated a terrorist organization in Australia after the British-based Sonnenkrieg Division was listed in August. The remaining 25 terrorist organizations on Australia's list are Islamist groups.
Ethiopia orders Irish diplomats to leave: Ethiopia has ordered four of six Irish diplomats working in the capital, Addis Ababa, to leave the country because of Ireland's outspoken stance over the ongoing conflict in its Tigray region. Ireland and African members of the U.N. Security Council led a statement on Nov. 5 calling for a cease-fire, and stressing the importance of full humanitarian access to Tigray and political dialogue between parties.
— From news services