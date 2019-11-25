Netanyahu is facing calls from opponents to resign. Mandelblit’s opinion confirmed a consensus legal view: that an indicted premier may remain in office while fighting criminal charges.

Israeli law requires other public officials to resign if charged with a crime. But it doesn’t explicitly state that a prime minister has to leave office in such circumstances.

AD

Netanyahu has dismissed the charges as an “attempted coup” and refused to resign.

AD

The indictment comes at a delicate time after the failure by both Netanyahu and his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, to secure a parliamentary majority and form a new government. If a government is not formed by Dec. 11, Israel will be forced to hold elections for the third time in a 12-month period.

— Associated Press

CONGO

U.N. base targeted amid

anger over rebel attack

Angry residents of the eastern Congolese city of Beni burned the town hall and stormed the United Nations peacekeeping mission Monday after rebels killed eight people and kidnapped nine overnight in their latest assault.

AD

Gunfire could be heard as police and peacekeepers tried to disperse crowds that attacked the U.N. base and burned U.N. vehicles. Residents have protested outside the U.N. facility for days over repeated attacks by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, and two civilians and two police officers have died in the unrest.

AD

A civil society leader said that the army had been warned about suspicious activity in the center of town Sunday but that the soldiers came too late. One protester suggested that the U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, should leave if it cannot protect the population.

The U.N. mission said that it cannot carry out operations unilaterally in a region where Congo’s military is already active and that it cannot participate in military operations without being invited.

AD

Hours later, President Félix Tshisekedi — after an emergency meeting — decided to allow joint operations between Congolese and U.N. forces in Beni and install a headquarters for Congolese troops there, his office said.

The ADF is suspected of killing more than 1,500 people in the area in five years. Numerous rebel groups are active in mineral-rich eastern Congo.

AD

— Associated Press

Death toll in Kenya flooding rises to 65: Heavy rains in Kenya unleashed a deluge that killed five people overnight in the Rift Valley, raising the death toll from weekend flooding to 65, officials said. Gov. John Lonyangapuo said 80,000 to 120,000 people have been affected in West Pokot county, the worst-hit by the floods and mudslides. He said at least 52 people were confirmed dead there. Parts of the country could continue to face destructive flooding this week, the Kenya Red Cross said.

AD

Suspect in migrant truck deaths pleads guilty to lesser charges: A truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were found in the back of a vehicle he allegedly had been driving pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Maurice Robinson, accused of being part of an international people-smuggling ring, admitted plotting with others to assist illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property. The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays. Two other men have been arrested in Britain and Ireland in the case, and several people have been arrested in Vietnam.

AD

Peru opposition leader Fujimori is freed pending graft probe: Peru's Constitutional Tribunal has approved a habeas corpus request to free opposition leader and former first daughter Keiko Fujimori. She remains under investigation on corruption allegations, however. Fujimori was detained October 2018, and prosecutors are investigating allegations that she accepted money from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her 2011 and 2016 presidential campaigns.

— From news services

AD