Fedpol, as the police agency is known, said investigations in 2017 revealed that the woman had been blocked that year by authorities in Turkey while trying to cross the border into Syria. She was returned to Switzerland.

“The woman was suffering from mental health problems at this time,” Fedpol tweeted. “After returning to Switzerland, she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic.”

“Since 2017, the woman has not come to fedpol’s attention in any investigations related to terrorist activities,” it added.

The federal prosecutor’s office said it had opened criminal proceedings against the woman, who was questioned.

— Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS

Report: Israeli blockade has devastated Gaza

Israel’s blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has cost the seaside territory as much as $16.7 billion in economic losses and sent poverty and unemployment skyrocketing, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday as it called on Israel to lift the closure.

The report by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development echoed other international bodies that have criticized the blockade. But its findings, looking at an 11-year period ending in 2018, were perhaps the most detailed analysis of the Israeli policy.

Israel imposed the blockade in 2007 after Hamas, an Islamist militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, violently seized control of Gaza from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The Israeli measures, along with restrictions by neighboring Egypt, have tightly controlled the movement of people and goods in and out of the territory.

Israel says the restrictions are needed to keep Hamas from building its military capabilities. The two sides have fought three wars over the years.

But critics say the blockade has amounted to collective punishment, hurting the living conditions of Gaza’s 2 million inhabitants while failing to oust Hamas or moderate its behavior. Gaza has almost no clean drinking water, it suffers frequent power outages, and its residents cannot freely travel abroad.

“The result has been the near-collapse of Gaza’s regional economy and its isolation from the Palestinian economy and the rest of the world,” the U.N. agency said in a statement.

Using two methodologies, the report said that overall economic losses caused by the blockade and the wars ranged from $7.8 billion to $16.7 billion.

— Associated Press

About 100 whales and dolphins perish in mass stranding: About 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins died in a mass stranding on the remote Chatham Islands, about 500 miles off New Zealand's east coast, officials said. Most of them were stranded this weekend, but rescue efforts have been hampered by the islands' remoteness. Mass strandings are reasonably common on the Chatham Islands, with up to 1,000 animals dying in a 1918 event. Mass whale strandings have occurred throughout recorded modern history, and why they happen continues to puzzle marine biologists.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected in car attack: Israeli security forces fatally shot a Palestinian man who tried to ram his car into them at a checkpoint on Jerusalem's outskirts after he raised suspicions by presenting apparently fake identification papers, police said. The man reportedly was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds. Police said that "during the security check, the suspect started speeding, hitting a border policeman. Following this, the policeman and the security personnel fired at the vehicle." The officer was lightly injured, police said.

8 migrants die in waters near Spanish island: At least eight people died after a boat carrying more than 30 migrants hit rocks close to a small port on Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Spanish rescue services said. The boat was one of 17 intercepted in the islands' waters in 24 hours. About 450 people were rescued from the other boats, and one later died. Officials said the migrants were from northwest African and sub-Saharan countries.