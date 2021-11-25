It said miners had suffocated when a ventilation shaft became filled with gas. State television said prosecutors believed there had been a methane explosion.
The dead comprised 11 miners already confirmed killed, 35 who had been reported missing and the six rescue workers.
Dozens of people were treated in hospitals, at least some of them for smoke inhalation. Four were in critical condition.
The coal-producing region of Kemerovo, roughly 2,200 miles east of Moscow, has suffered fatal mining accidents for years.
The Listvyazhnaya mine is part of SDS-Holding, owned by the privately held Siberian Business Union. The owner had no immediate comment.
Some 285 people were inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the Emergencies Ministry said. Authorities said 239 had made it to the surface.
President Vladimir Putin said he had spoken with the governor and emergency officials, and the Kremlin said he had ordered the emergencies minister to fly to the region to help.
— Reuters
GAMBIA
Commission wraps up Jammeh years inquiry
A Gambian commission wrapped up a sweeping three-year public inquiry into former president Yahya Jammeh’s 22 years in power on Thursday by recommending prosecutions for killings, torture and other abuses committed during his tenure.
The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) delivered its report to President Adama Barrow, nine days before an election in which the exiled Jammeh has urged his supporters to vote for an opposition coalition.
Nearly 400 witnesses testified before the TRRC, including victims and perpetrators.
The commission recommended that the “persons who bear the greatest responsibility for abuses” be prosecuted, but did not name anyone.
Barrow or his successor have six months to decide how to respond to the report, which was not made public.
Jammeh is in exile in Equatorial Guinea, where he fled after refusing to accept defeat to Barrow in 2016. He has denied allegations of wrongdoing and could not be reached for comment Thursday.
— Reuters
Bombing in Somalia kills 8: An Islamist suicide bombing outside a school in Somalia's capital killed eight people and wounded 17, including 13 children, the latest in a string of deadly blasts this year in a country beset by political turmoil and drought.
— Reuters