Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi welcomed the move, calling on the coalition to release “all war prisoners.”

The coalition has been battling the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on behalf of Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015.

In September, the Houthis released scores of detainees they had held for years in rebel-controlled territory. The rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen in 2014, months before Saudi Arabia entered the war.

The prisoner swap was part of a U.N.-negotiated agreement reached in Sweden in December. The deal involved a cease-fire in the port of Hodeida, a lifeline for Houthi-held areas.

The agreement has yet to be fully implemented.

Yemeni government officials said the release of prisoners was a trust-building measure aimed at encouraging the Houthis to negotiate with the coalition to end the war.

— Associated Press

MALTA

Top officials quit amid probe of reporter death

Three senior officials in Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s government stepped down Tuesday in connection with a probe into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Media reports have linked Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, Economy Minister Chris Cardona and Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, to the investigation.

All three deny any wrongdoing. Their resignations follow the arrest last week of hotelier and power company director Yorgen Fenech in the case.

In her blog, Caruana Galizia wrote boldly about corruption and investigated the affairs of Maltese politicians and business figures, as well as those doing business with the country. She was killed by a car bomb in October 2017.

Muscat on Friday described the investigation as “the biggest our country has seen” but contended that no politicians were tied to the journalist’s killing.

Three people were arrested in December 2017 on suspicion of detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

— Associated Press

Denmark pulls passports of 2 foreign fighters: Denmark has withdrawn the Danish passports of two men who joined the Islamic State militant group — the first such cases since a new law was adopted last month. One of the men — a 25-year-old with dual Turkish citizenship — reportedly joined the group in September 2013. No information was given about the second man. On Oct. 24, lawmakers voted in favor of a law allowing the revocation of Danish citizenship for foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.

Dominican priest sentenced in sex assault case: A court in the Dominican Republic sentenced a Roman Catholic priest to 10 years in prison after three judges found him guilty of sexually assaulting an underage boy. Miguel Bienvenido Florenzán Ulloa also was ordered to pay the victim's family $284,000 in compensation. The victim was a student at the Augustinian school that Florenzán once led. The court also ordered the school to pay the victim's family $95,000 in compensation.

TV journalist fatally shot in Honduras: Honduran authorities said a television journalist was fatally shot shortly after leaving his station. The initial investigation suggested that four men were waiting for José Arita outside the Channel 12 office in the northern coastal city of Puerto Cortes and began shooting at close range. A security spokesman said the killing could have been related to Arita's work. The Inter American Press Association said Arita was the fourth journalist killed in Honduras this year.

— From news services

