Fans had earlier proceeded past Maradona’s casket inside the palace to pay their final respects. On Thursday afternoon, the coffin was taken in a hearse on its way to a cemetery on the outskirts of the city.

The death of Maradona at the age of 60 on Wednesday, following a heart attack, has sparked mourning worldwide and celebrations of a true sporting star, who was a genius on the soccer field but lived a life marred by struggles with addiction.

In Italy, crowds tied hundreds of blue and white scarfs to the railings outside his former club Napoli, while in France, sports paper L’Equipe’s front page blared out: “God is dead.”

In Argentina, three days of national mourning were called for the player who led the country to a 1986 World Cup win and is revered with cultlike devotion. Tens of thousands took to the streets, not all wearing masks, despite fears over the coronavirus pandemic, leaving flowers and messages at his childhood home.

— Reuters

Ethiopia

Abiy: Assault to take Tigray could begin

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Thursday that the final operation to take the capital of the rebellious Tigray province could begin after a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender had expired.

Ethiopia’s military intervened in the rugged northern province after local forces there attacked an army base and made off with military equipment Nov. 3, sparking three weeks of unrest in which federal forces have taken over much of Tigray.

With communications to the province cut, it was impossible to verify whether the military operation against the regional capital of Mekele had begun. Government forces said they had surrounded the city of 500,000 with tanks from 30 miles away.

“The Ethiopian National Defense forces have now been directed to conclude the third and final phase of our rule of law operation,” said the statement from the prime minister’s office.

The government campaign is against the political party controlling the province, the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, which once dominated the coalition that ruled the country for nearly 30 years. With the rise of Abiy, they retreated to their power base in Tigray, and in recent months relations with the central government have soured dramatically.

At least 40,000 refugees have fled the fighting into neighboring Sudan, and there have been reports of hundreds of civilians massacred. Photos blazed across social media of people with bullet and machete wounds.

— Paul Schemm

and Danielle Paquette

south Korea

Sex crime ringleader jailed for 40 years

Over nine months starting in spring 2019, Cho Ju-bin lured his victims — he called them “slaves” — with calculated precision.

From his home in Seoul’s suburbs, the 25-year-old orchestrated one of South Korea’s most infamous sex crimes. Under an online alias as the “Doctor,” he blackmailed at least 74 young women, including minors, into sharing sexually explicit videos of themselves, then sold the footage online through a chat group on the encrypted app Telegram.

On Thursday, a court convicted Cho of organizing a crime ring and violating child protection laws and jailed him for 40 years.

The case fueled a national outcry in South Korea over what has emerged as a major societal problem: men secretly recording sexually explicit footage of women, or blackmailing their victims into doing so, and then selling the material online.

It’s a crisis fueled by a lack of respect for women in Korean society and a culture of impunity, exemplified by weak laws against digital sex crimes and often low penalties for sex offenders.

In sentencing Cho, the Seoul Central District Court said he needed to be “isolated from society for an extended period” given the number of victims, the damage he inflicted on them and the social repercussions of the crimes.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Cho. Both they and Cho have a week to appeal the verdict. Cho’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

The police have detained 124 suspects.

— Min Joo Kim

Hundreds sentenced in Turkey in failed coup: A Turkish court sentenced leaders of a 2016 attempted coup to life in jail Thursday, convicting hundreds of army officers, pilots and civilians over a failed bid to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directed from an air base near the capital Ankara. More than 250 people were killed in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks to take control of institutions and overthrow Erdogan’s government. The trial of nearly 500 defendants was the highest profile of dozens of court cases targeting thousands of people accused of involvement in the coup attempt, which Ankara blamed on supporters of the U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen. He has denied having any role.