— Associated Press
MARTINIQUE
Shots fired at police, journalists during riots
Shots were fired overnight at security forces and journalists on the French Caribbean island of Martinique amid protests against coronavirus restrictions, France’s interior minister said.
Several police officers have been injured, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted Friday. He added that 10 people have been arrested. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal denounced the “unacceptable” violence.
Martinique’s protesters joined a movement launched by labor unions in the neighboring island of Guadeloupe to denounce France’s covid-19 pass and mandatory vaccination for health-care workers. The pass is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. The measure applies to hospitals and nursing homes’ staff, domestic helpers and firefighters.
— Associated Press
THE NETHERLANDS
Dutch leader orders nighttime closures
The Dutch government ordered further restrictions Friday, including a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of covid-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm the country’s health-care system.
The surge in the Netherlands, the worst in Western Europe, came even though 85 percent of the adult population have been vaccinated, with infections now rising most quickly among unvaccinated schoolchildren. The government urged everyone who can to work from home and to socially distance.
— Reuters
Iranian police clash with protesters in water-shortage rallies: Iranian security forces used tear gas, batons and apparently birdshot Friday during clashes with protesters demonstrating in Isfahan in support of farmers angry over water shortages, according to Iranian news agencies and social media posts. Videos posted on social media showed officers in the central Iranian city apparently opening fire with birdshot in the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Rud, the largest river in the drought-stricken region, and nearby streets. State TV showed police firing tear gas at demonstrators gathered in the dried riverbed. A video posted on social media showed protesters chanting back: "Shame on you!"
Bosnian security minister indicted: Bosnia's security minister, Selmo Cikotic, has been charged with abuse of office and corruption over a sale of old weapons and military equipment during a previous stint as defense minister, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement Friday. Cikotic's actions on behalf of a Croatian company deprived the state of $5.5 million when Cikotic was serving as defense minister, from 2009-2011, the statement said. It accused him of changing the terms of a contract, without consulting other officials, so that the company received weapons and ammunition of a higher value than it had paid for. A court must still confirm the indictment.
— From news services