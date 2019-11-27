The demonstrators removed the Iranian flag from the building and replaced it with an Iraqi one. Iranian staff were not harmed and escaped the building using the back door. Authorities imposed a curfew in Najaf.

AD

The incident marked an escalation in the demonstrations that have raged in Baghdad and across mostly Shiite southern Iraq since Oct. 1. The protesters accuse the Shiite-led government of being hopelessly corrupt and complain of poor public services and high unemployment. They are also decrying growing Iranian influence in Iraqi state affairs.

AD

The burning of the consulate in Najaf followed tense days in southern Iraq, where protesters have burned tires and cut access to main roads in several provinces.

Earlier this month, protesters attacked the Iranian Consulate in the city of Karbala.

At least 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded in what has become the largest grass-roots protest movement in Iraq’s modern history.

AD

Two protesters were killed Wednesday in Baghdad, and four were killed in Karbala.

— Associated Press

Rebel attack in Congo kills 19: Nineteen people have died in the latest rebel attack near the Congolese city of Beni, where residents this week stormed a U.N. base to demand protection, the United Nations said. The attack occurred in Oicha, about 18 miles from Beni. Territory administrator Donat Kibwana blamed the Uganda-based Allied Democratic Forces rebels, who have killed more than 1,500 people in and around Beni in four years. Protests this week in Beni, amid anger over repeated rebel attacks, have turned deadly while disrupting crucial efforts to contain the year-long Ebola outbreak in the region, which has killed more than 2,100.

AD

AD

Bolivia names ambassador to U.S.: Bolivia's interim government has named the country's first ambassador to the United States since 2008, when diplomatic relations with Washington soured under then-President Evo Morales. Morales, a leftist, resigned under pressure this month. In the power vacuum that ensued, conservative senator Jeanine Áñez became interim president. Under Áñez, the South American nation is redrawing its international ties, with traditional allies Venezuela and Cuba shunned.

Bangladesh sentences 7 to death in 2016 cafe attack: A special anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed dozens. Five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India. All five militants were killed during a 12-hour standoff. Two security officials also died. Investigators found 21 people, including the five gunmen, were involved in the attack. In addition to the eight men who went on trial, eight suspects were killed in raids after the attack.

Albania quake toll hits 30: The death toll from the Tuesday earthquake in Albania has risen to 30. The Defense Ministry said 650 people were injured and 20 were missing. Hundreds of aftershocks, some of them strong, followed the 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck the country's coastal cities. The quake in Albania was followed by a smaller one in nearby Bosnia and, later, a 6.1-magnitude temblor off the coast of the island of Crete in Greece. No significant damage or injuries were reported in either quake.

AD

AD

Sub abandoned off Spain had 3 tons of cocaine: Authorities in Spain said a homemade submarine abandoned off the country's northwestern coast had three metric tons of cocaine on board. Police and the Finance Ministry said it is the first time that drug smugglers have tried to use a submarine in Europe. An international operation involving police from Spain, Portugal, the United States, Britain and Brazil tracked the fiberglass vessel across the Atlantic. Authorities said that the submarine was due to pass the cocaine to another vessel but that the three people on board abandoned the sub amid rough seas off Spain. Two Ecuadoran nationals were arrested. A third person is at large.

— From news services

AD