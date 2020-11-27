The attack occurred just hours after acting U.S. defense secretary Christopher C. Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the U.S. ambassador and military personnel.

— Reuters, Associated Press

AUSTRIA

Rabbi attacked at knifepoint in Vienna

A rabbi was attacked at knifepoint Thursday in Vienna by a woman who ripped the skullcap from his head and yelled an anti-Semitic insult before fleeing, police in the Austrian capital said Friday.

The woman, described as about 50 years old and wearing a gray coat, suddenly approached the rabbi and pulled a knife from her handbag. She kicked the rabbi in the leg, knocked his hat from his head, then tore off his kippah and yelled an anti-Semitic insult before fleeing, police said. Vienna’s main Jewish organization told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the woman had screamed, “Slaughter all Jews.”

Austria’s top security official, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, condemned the crime as an “attack on Jewish life in Vienna,” and the case has been taken over by the agency that investigates acts of extremism and terrorism.

— Associated Press

ETHIOPIA

Troops moving toward Tigrayan capital

The Ethiopian military has seized control of the town of Wikro, 30 miles north of the Tigrayan capital, a senior official said Friday, a day after the government said it was beginning the “final phase” of an offensive in the northern region.

Federal forces have captured Wikro “and will control Mekelle in a few days,” Lt. Gen. Hassan Ibrahim said in a statement.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for comment, or to verify the statement.

On Sunday, the government gave the TPLF until Wednesday to lay down arms or face an assault on Mekelle, a city of 500,000, raising fears among aid groups of extensive civilian casualties.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accuses Tigrayan leaders of starting the war by attacking federal troops at a base in Tigray on Nov. 4. The TPLF said the attack was a preemptive strike.

— Reuters

3 killed in clashes in Iraq after cleric's followers storm camp: Supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed an anti-government protest camp in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Friday, and at least three people were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes, a Reuters witness and a medical source said. Followers of Sadr carrying pictures of the cleric marched to the central al-Haboubi square, where anti-government protesters have held a sit-in since 2019, after Friday prayers. They fired gunshots and threw gas bombs at protesters' tents, leading the protesters to fight back, the Reuters witness said. A hospital source said the protesters died of bullet wounds. The clashes were still going on Friday evening.

Indian police will allow farmers' protest: Thousands of angry Indian farmers protesting new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city. The farmers will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police in a statement. Farmers say the laws could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their being exploited by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices.

Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup: Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand, undeterred by arrest warrants and the possibility of violent attacks, staged another rally Friday, poking fun at their critics and warning of the possibility of a military coup. The protest movement's core demands are for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to be more democratic, and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.