Since then, there have been scattered protests against President Roch Marc Kaboré’s government. On Saturday morning, military police officers launched tear gas canisters to disperse about 100 protesters who were trying to march toward downtown Ouagadougou, the capital.
Demonstrators in the city of Kaya also prevented the passage of a French military convoy on its way to neighboring Niger for nearly a week.
After that convoy crossed into western Niger, at least two people were killed and 16 others injured Saturday when protesters clashed with the French military as they tried to block it, said the mayor of Tera, where the convoy had stopped to spend the night.
Anger about France’s military presence in its former colonies has been rising in Niger, Burkina Faso and other countries in West Africa’s Sahel region, where France has thousands of troops to fight local affiliates of al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
Russia calls Ukraine invasion rumor U.S. propaganda: Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine and suggestions to the contrary are malicious U.S. propaganda, Moscow's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, said Saturday. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in recent weeks over what they say are unusual Russian troop movements near the border with Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow may be poised to launch an attack. "Nothing like this is going to happen," Naryshkin said in an interview broadcast on state TV.
15 arrested for alleged migrant smuggling in Austria: Austrian authorities have arrested 15 people suspected of smuggling Syrian, Lebanese and Egyptian migrants into the country, and seized 14 vehicles that were used to transport them. Police believe the suspected smugglers — citizens of Moldova, Ukraine and Uzbekistan — have transported more than 700 people at a total cost of more than 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million), police said.
Court detains 5 in deadly Siberian mining accident: A court in Siberia remanded five people in custody for two months to face charges related to a mining accident that killed more than 50 people this week. Three managers of the Listvyazhnaya mine, including its director, were ordered to remain in custody until late January for flouting industrial safety standards, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor's office said. The court also ordered two safety inspectors, who had issued a certificate for the mine this month but had not actually checked the facility, to also remain in custody.
Storm sweeps across U.K., killing at least 3: At least three people have died in the United Kingdom after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the nation with gusts of nearly 100 mph. The storm, named Arwen by the Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard, causing road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves.
