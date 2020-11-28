The highest ranking official in the semiautonomous territory, Lam is paid around 5.21 million Hong Kong dollars, roughly $672,000, a year, making her among the highest paid public officials in the world.

Lam was among 11 top Hong Kong officials who were targeted with U.S. sanctions in August in response to “draconian” national security legislation China has imposed on Hong Kong.

— Adam Taylor

INDONESIA

Militants attack village, kill four, police say

Indonesian police said Saturday that suspected militants killed four people and burned seven houses in a village in Central Sulawesi province.

National Police spokesperson Awi Setiyono said authorities think Friday’s assault in Lemban Tongoa village of Sigi District was carried out by the East Indonesia Mujahideen group.

Setiyono said police had determined that there were 10 suspects, three of whom had guns. He said witnesses identified at least three of the suspects as members of East Indonesia Mujahideen.

Security operations in Central Sulawesi have been intensified in recent months to try to capture Mujahideen members. The group’s former leader, Abu Wardah Santoso, was killed by security forces in 2016.

— Associated Press

4 killed in mine blast in region recently taken by Azerbaijan: Azerbaijani authorities say four people were killed and one injured when their car triggered an antitank mine in a region that was taken during recent fighting with Armenian forces. The general prosecutor's office said the explosion took place in the Fuzuli region. Fuzuli had been under the control of Armenian forces since a 1990s war in and around the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. The blast underlines the dangers Azerbaijanis face in trying to resettle the territories.

Russians scramble jets to intercept U.S. plane: Russia scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to intercept a U.S. RC-135 reconnaissance plane flying over neutral waters in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's Defense Ministry. Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the U.S. aircraft turned away. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.

French turn out across country to protest security law: Tens of thousands of critics of a proposed security law that would restrict the filming of police officers protested across France, and officers in Paris who were advised to behave responsibly during the demonstrations repeatedly fired tear gas to disperse rowdy protesters who set fire to France's central bank and threw paving stones. Civil liberties groups, journalists and people who have faced police abuse are concerned that the measure will restrict press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered.

Talks start back up between U.K. and E.U.: Face-to-face negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union over a trade deal restarted Saturday as the two sides made a last-ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends. However, there is currently no call scheduled between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a U.K. source told Reuters.