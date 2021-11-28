Such is the level of mistrust among Hondurans in the electoral process that many fear there could be disturbances in the streets no matter who wins.
Luis Guillermo Solís, a former president of Costa Rica and leader of the observation mission of the Organization of American States, said late Sunday morning that according to preliminary reports from their observers, things seemed normal.
“We have been in various [voting] centers already, and we are seeing more or less the same, long lines of people exercising their civic right,” he said.
ISRAEL
3,000 Ethiopian Jews allowed to immigrate
Israel’s government on Sunday approved the immigration of several thousand Jews from war-torn Ethiopia, some of whom have waited for decades to join their relatives in Israel.
The decision was a step toward resolving an issue that has long complicated the government’s relations with the country’s Ethiopian community.
About 140,000 Ethiopian Jews live in Israel. Community leaders estimate that roughly 6,000 others remain behind in Ethiopia.
Although the families are of Jewish descent and many are practicing Jews, Israel does not consider them Jewish under religious law. Instead, they have been fighting to enter the country under a family-unification program that requires special government approval.
Community activists have accused the government of dragging its feet in implementing a 2015 decision to bring all remaining Ethiopians of Jewish lineage to Israel within five years.
Under Sunday’s decision, an estimated 3,000 people will be eligible to move to Israel.
It was not clear when the airlift would begin.
CAMBODIA
Prince Ranariddh, ex-premier, dies at 77
Cambodia’s Prince Norodom Ranariddh, a former prime minister and the son of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, died Sunday in France, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith announced on his Facebook page. Ranariddh was 77.
Kanharith, who said he learned of the death from a member of Cambodia’s royal family, did not give the cause of death.
Ranariddh had been in ill health since an auto accident in Cambodia in 2018. An aide to Ranariddh, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, said the prince went to Paris in late 2019 for treatment of a broken pelvis.
Ranariddh’s career was always in the shade of his charismatic father, Sihanouk, and his wily and ruthless political rival, Hun Sen, with whom he shared power before being pushed aside. Hun Sen remains prime minister.
Ranariddh’s half brother, Norodom Sihamoni, became king in 2004 after the abdication of Sihanouk, who died in 2012. Sihamoni’s Facebook page confirmed Ranariddh’s death.
Strong quake strikes Peru: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northern Peru, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble. While the quake was strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 70 miles — which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties. The quake's epicenter was in the Amazon region. Falling stones blocked several highways, and the tremor was felt nearly 500 miles away in the capital, Lima.
Italian coast guard rescues hundreds of migrants: Italy's coast guard rescued about 250 migrants, including a newborn, from a boat drifting a few miles off the coast of the Calabria region. The weekend rescue was complicated by difficult weather and sea conditions, and lasted more than 16 hours, the coast guard said. A total of 244 people, including 41 minors, were saved. A baby born on the boat was among them. Italy has seen a sharp increase in migrants arriving in boats in recent weeks.
