Strong quake strikes Peru: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northern Peru, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble. While the quake was strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 70 miles — which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties. The quake's epicenter was in the Amazon region. Falling stones blocked several highways, and the tremor was felt nearly 500 miles away in the capital, Lima.