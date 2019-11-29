“This travesty of justice is shaming our country, ripping our society apart, and it is degrading us,” one of Galizia’s sons, Paul Caruana Galizia, said in a tweet. “It cannot continue.”

Maltese media were reporting that Muscat’s resignation could be imminent.

Galizia wrote extensively about suspected corruption in political and business circles in the E.U. nation.

— Associated Press

THE WORLD

Protests decry inaction on climate change

Protesters in cities across the globe staged demonstrations Friday demanding that their leaders take tougher action against climate change, days before the latest global conference, which takes place this year in Madrid.

The rallies kicked off in Australia, where people affected by recent devastating wildfires joined young environmentalists protesting the government’s pro-coal stance.

Janet Reynolds said she had come to the rally in Sydney after losing everything in an “inferno, an absolute firestorm that raced through my property.”

Student Daisy Jeffrey said protesters had come to help raise money for those affected by the fires and to demand action from the government

Further rallies took place in Germany, Hungary, Belgium, South Korea, Poland, England, Turkey, Italy, Spain and France — where environmental protesters took a swipe at Black Friday.

— Associated Press

SURINAME

President convicted of murder in '82 killings

A court in Suriname convicted President Desi Bouterse of murder Friday for the execution of 15 opponents in 1982 during an earlier term as military ruler of the South American country after he and other soldiers led a violent coup to seize power.

The court sentenced Bouterse, who is in China on an official visit, to 20 years in prison.

Bouterse has dominated much of the history of Suriname since its 1975 independence from the Netherlands. He led the country of 560,000 people through the 1980s, assumed office again in 2010 and secured reelection five years later.

The military court ruled Friday that Bouterse had overseen an operation in which soldiers under his command abducted 16 leading government critics — including lawyers, journalists and university teachers — from their homes and killed 15 of them at a colonial fortress in Paramaribo.

Bouterse, who has steadfastly denied the charges, will have two weeks to appeal the decision.

— Reuters

Gas station strike paralyzes Lebanon as crisis deepens: Angry motorists blocked roads with their vehicles in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Friday, creating traffic jams to protest a strike by owners of gas stations demanding an increase in gasoline prices as the local currency drops and the nation slides deeper into a financial crisis. The road closures around Lebanon came as President Michel Aoun headed a meeting of the country's top economic officials to discuss the rapidly deteriorating economic and financial situation in the country. Nationwide protests that began Oct. 17 over widespread corruption and mismanagement have worsened Lebanon's worst economic and financial crises since the 1975-90 civil war ended, as did the resignation of the government late last month.

Sunbathers help migrants arriving on Spanish beach: Sunbathers assisted two dozen exhausted migrants who arrived by boat at a beach in Spain's Canary Islands. The boat landed early Friday at a beach in San Bartolomé de Tirajana on the island of Gran Canaria, one of Spain's seven Canary Islands located off the northwest coast of Africa. Television images showed bathers giving the migrants water and food and wrapping them in towels. Emergency services said the Spanish Red Cross looked after the migrants — 12 men, eight women and three children. None was reported in serious condition.

— From news services

