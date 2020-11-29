The farmers were reportedly rounded up and summarily killed by insurgents in retaliation for refusing to pay extortion.

President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief over the killings and said the government had given the armed forces everything needed “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State in West Africa, are active in the region. Boko Haram’s insurgency, which began more than a decade ago, has left thousands dead and displaced tens of thousands. Officials say that Boko Haram often forces villagers to pay illegal taxes by taking their livestock or crops but that some villagers have begun to resist.

— Associated Press

HUNGARY

Official backtracks on Soros-Hitler article

After facing condemnation, a Hungarian commissioner on Sunday retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

“Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet. “Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life.”

The comments drew outrage from Hungary’s Jewish community, including the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, which called the article “tasteless” and “unforgivable.”

It is a “textbook case of the relativization of the Holocaust and is therefore incompatible with the government’s claim of zero tolerance for anti-Semitism,” the group said.

In a statement Sunday on Origo, Demeter said he would retract his article “independently of what I think” and will delete his Facebook page.

“I will grant that those criticizing me are correct in saying that to call someone a Nazi is to relativize, and that making parallels with Nazis can inadvertently cause harm to the memory of the victims,” he said.

In the article, Demeter, who was appointed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to oversee cultural production, compared Soros to Hitler, writing that Soros was “the liberal Führer, and his liber-Aryan army deifies him more than did Hitler’s own.”

Soros, who was born in Hungary and is a Holocaust survivor, is a frequent target of Orban’s government for his philanthropic activities favoring liberal causes. Government media campaigns targeting Soros have led to charges of anti-Semitism.

The government of Israel, an ally of Hungary, condemned Demeter’s comments.

— Associated Press

Thousands evacuated as volcano erupts in Indonesia: A volcano erupted in eastern Indonesia, sending a column of ash as high as 13,120 feet into the sky. Nearly 2,800 people from at least 28 villages were evacuated from the slopes of Mount Ili Lewotolok, which is on Lembata island of East Nusa Tenggara province, as the volcano began erupting, said a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. The Transportation Ministry said a flight warning had been issued after the eruption and a local airport had been closed as ash rained down on many areas of the island.

Over 300 detained in Belarus protests: A human rights group in Belarus said that more than 300 people were detained during demonstrations against the authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The protests occurred in Minsk, the capital, and other cities and attracted thousands of people. Nearly 250 demonstrators were detained in Minsk alone, police said. Mass protests have gripped Belarus, a former Soviet republic, since official results from the Aug. 9 election gave Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory. Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations.