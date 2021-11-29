Hong Kong activists' trial adjourned: A trial involving 47 Hong Kong democracy campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit subversion has been adjourned till March. They are among more than 150 people arrested under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last year and that critics say erodes the freedoms pledged when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The 47 are accused of participating in an unofficial and independently organized primary last year to select candidates for a city election. Authorities called it a "vicious plot" to subvert the government.