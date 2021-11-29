The former finance minister had won a similar vote on Wednesday but threw in the towel hours later after a junior coalition partner left the government over a lost budget vote.
“Like all minority governments, we will seek cooperation with other parties in parliament,” Andersson, whose party holds 100 seats in the 349-seat parliament, said at a news conference.
She will lead one of Sweden’s weakest governments in recent decades and govern on a budget in part formulated by three opposition parties, including the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, whose gains over the past decade lie at the heart of the country’s political turmoil.
The Social Democrats have been in power since 2014, backed by parties united by a desire to keep the Sweden Democrats from influencing policy.
— Reuters
EGYPT
Top rights activist fined over social media post
A leading Egyptian human rights activist was convicted Monday of insulting a judicial election commission and fined about $640, in the latest episode in the government’s crackdown on dissent.
The prosecution of Hossam Bahgat has drawn international condemnation, including by the U.S. State Department. Bahgat had faced up to three years in prison and a fine of almost $21,000.
In July, he was ordered to stand trial on charges that he had insulted Egypt’s election authority, spread false news by alleging electoral fraud and used social media to commit crimes. The charges were based on a 2020 tweet in which he accused the election authority’s chairman of mishandling the parliamentary vote held that year.
The government has in recent years waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent. It has jailed thousands, mainly Islamists, but also secular activists involved in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
The Biden administration has said human rights will be a priority in its relationship with Egypt but has continued to supply it with military aid and hardware.
— Associated Press
Botswana appeals court upholds ruling decriminalizing gay sex: Botswana's Court of Appeal has upheld a 2019 ruling that decriminalized gay sex, a decision hailed by the LGBTQ community as establishing the southern African country as a "true democracy." The decision in effect struck off two sections of the penal code that had outlawed homosexuality. Before the 2019 High Court ruling, engaging in gay sex in Botswana was punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Sudanese politician freed a month after arrest during coup: One of the highest-profile politicians detained in Sudan's Oct. 25 military coup, Mohamed al-Faki, said he has been freed. The coup ended a military-civilian transitional partnership, triggering weeks of deadly unrest and demonstrations against the military, which on Nov. 12 reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and promised to free all political detainees. Faki was freed as part of that agreement.
Hong Kong activists' trial adjourned: A trial involving 47 Hong Kong democracy campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit subversion has been adjourned till March. They are among more than 150 people arrested under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony last year and that critics say erodes the freedoms pledged when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The 47 are accused of participating in an unofficial and independently organized primary last year to select candidates for a city election. Authorities called it a "vicious plot" to subvert the government.
— From news services