Others suggested that the ban could be counterproductive. Much of Afghanistan’s economy revolves around foreign trade, foreign aid and remittances from abroad. The local currency, the afghani, has depreciated since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August.
After the Taliban takeover, the United States froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash. It was part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities.
In response, the Taliban capped bank withdrawals at the equivalent of $200 a week. Huge crowds formed outside banks every day as Afghans tried to get money for daily needs.
On Wednesday, the central bank announced that the cap would increase to the equivalent of $400 a week. The bank said those who deposit money starting Wednesday will be able to withdraw funds without restrictions.
— Associated Press
EGYPT
Government ordered to move to new capital
Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said.
President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to the spokesman, Bassam Radi.
The $45 billion city is the biggest of the megaprojects Sissi has launched since taking office in 2014. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles east of Cairo and is nearly twice its size. It is planned to house 6.5 million people.
Critics have called the new administrative capital a vanity project, arguing that the money being spent on it could have been better put toward rebuilding the country’s wrecked economy and refurbishing Cairo.
But the government maintains that the new capital is needed to absorb the booming population of Cairo, which will double to 40 million by 2050. The president also said that the new capital, and other projects such as new roads, housing complexes and a Suez Canal expansion, will attract investors and create jobs for the country’s more than 100 million people.
The new city will house the presidency, the cabinet, the parliament and ministries. Planners promise a 21-mile-long public park, an airport, an opera house, a sports complex and 20 skyscrapers, including Africa’s tallest, at about 1,132 feet.
— Associated Press
French court frees impounded British trawler: A French court ruled that a British trawler impounded by French authorities could sail for home, overturning a demand that its captain pay a 150,000 euro ($174,000) bond, an attorney for the captain said. The Cornelis Gert Jan was seized last week, with French authorities saying it had been caught fishing in French territorial waters without a proper license. The lawyer, Jondy Ward, said earlier that the vessel was a pawn in a wider political row between Paris and London over fishing rights after Britain's departure from the European Union.
Fighting in eastern Congo kills 9: Nine people were killed in clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu after an incursion by gunmen, authorities and the army said. Security forces killed six gunmen and captured 36, while one member of the police force and two soldiers also were killed, South Kivu province's governor said. It remained unclear who was behind the attack. The city was last convulsed by fighting in November 2017, when the army clashed with troops loyal to a renegade general.
Hong Kong independence activist found guilty of secession: A court in Hong Kong ruled that the former leader of the now-defunct independence group Studentlocalism was guilty of secession under the city's sweeping national security law, as well as money laundering, after he reached a plea bargain with the prosecution. Tony Chung, 20, was charged in October last year and denied bail. As part of his plea deal, Chung admitted guilt on the charge of secession and one count of money laundering and pleaded not guilty to a sedition charge and another money-laundering accusation.
9 killed in cargo plane crash in Siberia: A Belarusian-owned cargo plane crashed in Siberia and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board, after disappearing from radar just outside the city of Irkutsk, officials said. Russia's federal aviation agency said the Antonov An-12 plane circled around after first coming in to land, at which point communication was lost. Belarusian authorities said the plane had an experienced crew of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainians and had not been carrying any cargo. Russian prosecutors later said two passengers had been aboard.
— From news services