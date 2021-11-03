9 killed in cargo plane crash in Siberia: A Belarusian-owned cargo plane crashed in Siberia and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board, after disappearing from radar just outside the city of Irkutsk, officials said. Russia's federal aviation agency said the Antonov An-12 plane circled around after first coming in to land, at which point communication was lost. Belarusian authorities said the plane had an experienced crew of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainians and had not been carrying any cargo. Russian prosecutors later said two passengers had been aboard.