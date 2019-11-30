AD

American forces in Afghanistan have stepped up the air campaign against the Taliban over the past year. In September, the United States dropped more munitions on Afghanistan than in any other month since 2010.

But as the air campaign has intensified, civilian casualties have increased. According to a United Nations tally released in October, airstrikes have killed 579 civilians and wounded 306, nearly a third more than the previous year.

— Susannah George

MALTA

Businessman charged in death of journalist

Maltese prosecutors on Saturday charged prominent local businessman Yorgen Fenech as an accomplice to the 2017 slaying of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was reporting on the leak of the millions of documents known as the Panama Papers.

Eight months before her death in a car bombing, Caruana Galizia had alleged in her blog that a company called 17 Black Ltd. that was listed in the documents was connected to Maltese politicians. She never discovered who owned the company.

Later, 17 Black was identified in a leaked email as a source of income for the Panama companies set up by Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and one of three top government officials who recently resigned.

Caruana Galizia’s reporting was continued by the Daphne Project, which reported last year that Malta’s anti-laundering watchdog identified Fenech as 17 Black’s owner. Fenech has declined any comment about the alleged ownership.

— Associated Press

Iraqi prime minister turns in his resignation: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi formally submitted his resignation to parliament on Saturday, as protests against his government continued. Lawmakers were expected to either vote or accept outright Abdul Mahdi's resignation letter in a parliamentary session Sunday, two lawmakers said. The prime minister announced Friday that he would hand parliament his resignation amid mounting pressure from mass anti-government protests, a day after more than 40 demonstrators were killed by security forces in Baghdad and southern Iraq. Three more anti-government protesters were shot dead and at least 58 others wounded on Saturday, officials said.

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian throwing gasoline bomb: Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank opened fire at a Palestinian who threw a firebomb at a car on Saturday, the Israeli military said, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said the man was killed. The military said the troops were carrying out operations in the area to prevent militant attacks when they saw three Palestinians throwing gasoline bombs at an Israeli car traveling on a nearby road. The troops then opened fire and saw that one suspect had been hit, the military said in a statement. The two other suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

Opponents of coalition win party vote in Germany: Opponents of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), raising questions over the future of the government. The SPD said Norbert Walter-Borjans and his running mate, Saskia Esken, won about 53 percent of the vote by members. The pair have said they want to renegotiate the coalition deal to focus more on social justice, investment and climate policies. If Merkel's conservatives refuse to cooperate, it could trigger a snap election or a minority government.

— From news services

