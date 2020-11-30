Another big defeat for Bolsonaro came in Fortaleza, Brazil’s fifth-most-populous city, where center-left candidate Sarto Nogueira topped Wagner Gomes, the president’s favorite, 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent.

A Bolsonaro candidate also lost in Belém, one of the capitals of the Amazon, though it was a close vote.

The poor showing by Bolsonaro’s candidates began shaping up in the first round of municipal elections two weeks ago.

São Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city, gave just 10 percent of its vote to Bolsonaro’s candidate, Celso Russomanno, who finished fourth. Sunday’s runoff was between two critics of the president and resulted in center-right Mayor Bruno Covas easily winning reelection over socialist Guilherme Boulos.

Other candidates supported by Bolsonaro also failed to make it into Sunday’s runoffs.

The five Bolsonaro mayoral candidates who won did so in midsize cities.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Huawei 5G gear to be banned by September

Wireless carriers in Britain won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks after September, the government said Monday, hardening its line against the Chinese technology company.

The deadline is part of a road map the British government is laying down to remove “high risk” equipment suppliers with draft legislation that aims to tighten telecommunications security requirements.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July banned Huawei from having a role in building Britain’s next-generation cellphone networks because of security concerns triggered by U.S. sanctions. Britain and other European countries have started to fall in line after the United States lobbied allies to shun Huawei over fears that its equipment could be used by China’s Communist government to facilitate electronic espionage.

Telecom operators were ordered to stop buying Huawei 5G equipment by the end of the year and have until 2027 to rip any of the company’s existing gear out of their systems.

While the ban implied operators would have to stop installing Huawei gear, the latest announcement spells out the deadline clearly — making it harder for them to stockpile equipment.

Huawei has previously denied the U.S. allegations and said Britain’s ban was politically motivated.

The British government is also setting out a strategy to diversify its telecom equipment suppliers, including a research lab and investment in open radio standards technology. Huawei has just a handful of rivals, including Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson, raising fears that relying on so few companies to supply critical infrastructure leaves networks open to vulnerabilities.

— Associated Press

11 civilians killed in shelling in Yemen, charity says: Artillery fire killed at least 11 civilians, including four children, near Yemen's strategic port city of Hodeida amid that country's grinding war, an international charity said. Yemen's internationally recognized government blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the attack. Save the Children said the shells hit homes in the town of Durayhimi, just south of Hodeida, which handles about 70 percent of Yemen's commercial and humanitarian imports. The shelling also wounded 10 people.

Sri Lankan prison riot leaves 8 dead, 59 injured: Eight inmates were killed, and 59 were injured when guards opened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital, officials said. Two guards were critically injured, they said. A police spokesman said that inmates created "unrest" at Mahara prison and that officials attempted to control the situation. But "the unrest situation turned into a prison riot," he said. Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka's overcrowded prisons. Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks at several prisons as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the facilities.