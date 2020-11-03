After she was rescued, little Ayda called out for her mother, in video of the rescue broadcast on television. But Ayda’s mother did not survive. Her body was found amid the wreckage hours later. Her brother and father were not inside the building at the time of the quake.

Health Ministry officials said Ayda was in good condition but would be kept under observation for a while.

Her rescue came a day after another 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.

The death toll in the quake has climbed to 112, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies from toppled buildings in the city.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Protests force delay in new abortion limits

Poland's right-wing government is delaying the publication and implementation of a high court ruling that tightens the abortion law and has triggered almost two weeks of nationwide protests.

A government official said Tuesday that leaders are taking time to debate the ruling and find a solution.

“There is a discussion going on, and it would be good to take some time for dialogue and for finding a new position in this situation that is difficult and stirs high emotions,” said Michal Dworczyk, head of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office.

The constitutional court ruled Oct. 22 that aborting fetuses with congenital defects violates the constitution, in effect further tightening what was already one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

It would mean that abortions would be allowed only in cases of risk to the woman’s life or crime — meaning rape or incest.

The ruling was to be formally published Monday. Unpublished, it has no legal power.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets daily since the ruling. The mostly young protesters have been disregarding the pandemic threat and restrictions on public gatherings intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Amid the controversy, surveys show a large drop in support for the ruling conservative Law and Justice party and for its leader, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

— Associated Press

Uganda police again arrest top Museveni critic: Ugandan police again arrested Bobi Wine, a singer and opposition presidential hopeful, shortly after he was certified as a candidate in next year's election. Wine, who is bidding to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni, was dragged from his car by police. He was returned to his house later in the day. Police said Wine was removed from his vehicle over fears that he had "plans of holding illegal processions." Authorities often accuse Wine of planning rallies that could disrupt public order, which he denies. He and other opposition leaders have been frequently arrested in recent years.

France says its forces killed 50 extremists in Mali: French military forces fighting Islamist extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 militants and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said. Drones monitoring the region in northern Mali spotted a convoy of suspected fighters on motorcycles, prompting France to launch the operation, first with airstrikes and then with a ground operation by commandos, according to an official with the French military headquarters. France, which has suffered deadly Islamist militant attacks in recent years, has thousands of troops in West Africa to help fight extremists there.

Zimbabwe journalist arrested on new charge: Zimbabwe police have arrested investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on contempt-of-court charges, his attorney said. Chin'ono recently spent nearly six weeks in prison on accusations of supporting an anti-government demonstration. He was released on bail in September pending trial. Roselyn Hanzi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing him, said he was charged with contempt of court for a post on Twitter that allegedly impaired the dignity of the chief justice. Chin'ono is a prominent critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, accusing it of graft and human rights abuses.