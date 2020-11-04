Deputy Minister Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain said the Labor Relation Initiative is slated to take effect in March, affecting potentially 10 million foreign workers in the kingdom, about a third of the population.

Under Saudi Arabia’s “kafala” sponsorship system, workers had little power to escape abuse because employers controlled their exit from the country and their ability to change jobs. Many employers exploited this control by taking workers’ passports, forcing them to work excessive hours and denying them wages, Human Rights Watch researcher Rothna Begum said.

The reforms are part of a plan, Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to make Saudi Arabia more attractive to foreign investors, expand the private sector and diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.

— Associated Press

Denmark wants to cull farm minks over covid fears: Denmark's prime minister said the government wants to cull all 15 million minks on Danish farms to minimize the risk of their retransmitting the coronavirus to humans. Mette Frederiksen said a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who were infected by minks. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said half of the 783 human covid-19 cases in northern Denmark "are related" to mink.

Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills at least 7: Government forces shelled the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, killing at least seven people, including four children, rescuers and activists reported. International aid organization World Vision gave a higher death toll, saying eight people — four children and four adults — were killed. The attack targeted the city of Idlib and two towns to the north and south. The shelling comes as an eight-month truce in the area negotiated between Turkey, an ally of the opposition, and Russia, an ally of President Bashar al-Assad, is unraveling.

At least 40 fleeing violence drown in Mozambique: At least 40 people fleeing extremist violence in northern Mozambique drowned when their boat sank, according to officials and media reports. The boat had set off from Palma, a coastal town near the Tanzanian border, and carried 74 passengers, according to the Mozambican news services Mediafax and Zitamar News. The boat hit rocks and sank near Ibo Island, the reports said. At least

32 people were saved, but about 40 drowned, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa. The drownings occurred as thousands of people are fleeing extremist violence in the northern part of Cabo Delgado province, many taking boats to get to safety.

Quake toll rises to 116 as Turkey ends search: The death toll in last week's Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching collapsed buildings. All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies south of the epicenter of Friday's earthquake. The head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said search-and-rescue operations had been completed at 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. The rescue operation had been roaring at full tilt since Friday, pulling 107 survivors from the rubble.

Israel says it killed Palestinian gunman in West Bank: The Israeli military said troops killed a Palestinian man who had shot at soldiers near an army checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The military said that the gunman opened fire at a military post south of the city of Nablus and that troops returned fire. The army said no troops were wounded. Israel has experienced several shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, most of them carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups.

Conservative Mexican state moves to legalize gay marriage: The legislature in the conservative central Mexican state of Puebla has voted to allow marriages between same-sex couples, as well as common-law marriages for them. Same-sex couples would have all the legal marriage rights as others, as would those in common-law marriages, which are legally recognized when couples live together for more than two years or have children. Gov. Miguel Barbosa, a member of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's progressive Morena party, is expected to sign the bill into law.