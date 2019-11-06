“We have prepared a set of measures amounting to some 50 million euros,” or $55 million, said Maciej Popowski, the deputy director general for E.U. enlargement policy.

He said part of the money would help “improve the capacities of the Turkish coast guard to perform search-and-rescue operations.” The rest would be used to improve conditions in migrant detention centers and to help those people permitted to stay in Turkey to better integrate into Turkish society.

After well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015, the E.U. hurriedly agreed to pay Turkey up to $6.7 billion to stop them from leaving the Turkish coast for Greece. Arrivals dropped to a relative trickle after the deal took effect.

But in the weeks before Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria last month, Ankara sought more cash from the Europeans, saying the money, which is meant to help Syrians taking refuge on Turkish territory, was insufficient.

— Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

Head of U.N. agency for Palestinians resigns

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees resigned Wednesday after a preliminary internal investigation that raised “management issues,” reflecting concerns about allegations of possible sexual misconduct, nepotism and other abuses of authority at the agency.

The allegations contained in a confidential U.N. ethics office report came amid a financial crisis for the agency, sparked by the loss of all funding from the United States, its largest donor.

U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Pierre Krahenbuhl, the head of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency submitted his resignation, effective immediately, hours after Secretary General António Guterres placed him on “administrative leave.”

Dujarric said the preliminary findings of the investigation “exclude fraud or misappropriation of operational funds” by Krahenbuhl.

He said Krahenbuhl was placed on leave to further clarify the managerial issues “so that a final determination can be made and any appropriate action taken.”

— Associated Press

ITALY

Climate change courses to be required in school

Italy’s education minister said Wednesday that weekly climate change lessons are being made mandatory for the nation’s public school students.

Lorenzo Fioramonti tweeted that his nation will be the first in the world to make studying sustainability and climate change compulsory. The lessons will be given to students from first grade through high school.

Fioramonti is a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement party. At the start of this school year, he said students would be excused for missing class to join in the Fridays for Future climate change protests.

— Associated Press

Poles can travel visa-free to U.S. starting next week: Polish citizens will be able to travel to the United States without visas from next week, officials said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the inclusion of Poland — a "trusted partner" — in the Visa Waiver Program was testament to the two countries' "special relationship" and close cooperation on security issues. Poland becomes the 39th nation to be covered by the program. Visa-free travel means Poles will still need to enter data into an online registry system but will no longer need to see U.S. consuls.

American fugitive shoots self, wife as Thai police close in: An American man who was among three prisoners who staged a violent escape from a courthouse in Thailand shot and wounded himself and his Thai wife as police surrounded them. Bart Allen Helmus, 40, was hospitalized in serious condition, while his wife's injury was less serious, police said. The couple, facing a drug trafficking charge carrying a possible death sentence, escaped Monday from a court in Pattaya along with a Thai man facing the same charge. The Thai prisoner later gave himself up to police.

— From news services

