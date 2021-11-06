The attack came hours after Iraqi supporters of Iran-linked militia groups held a funeral march for a man killed by security forces Friday when crowds tried to storm the Green Zone — which houses Iraqi government offices and Western embassies — from two sides.
More than 125 people were wounded in those clashes, most of them members of the security forces, as militia supporters decried Oct. 10 parliamentary elections as fraudulent.
— Louisa Loveluck
SUDAN
Protesters reject power sharing
Sudan’s protest movement rejected internationally backed initiatives to return to a power-sharing arrangement with the military, instead announcing two days of nationwide strikes starting Sunday as it called for the establishment of a civilian government to lead a transition to democracy.
The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional administration and arresting dozens of government officials. The coup has stirred international outcry and massive protests in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.
Since the coup, the international community has accelerated mediation efforts.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which led the uprising two years ago that forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government, said late Friday that mediation initiatives that “seek a new settlement” between the military and civilian leaders would “reproduce and worsen” the country’s crisis.
— Associated Press
11 die in fire in covid ward in Indian hospital: Eleven patients died after a fire broke out in a hospital's covid-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said. An official told New Delhi Television that about 17 patients were in the ward in the city of Ahmednagar when the fire broke out. The remaining patients have been moved to another hospital, district collector Rajendra Bhosle said. While the fire has since been brought under control, the cause was not immediately clear, he added, saying officials will investigate.
Knife-wielding man injures 3 on train in Germany: A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded, the Bavarian Red Cross said Saturday. A 27-year-old Syrian man was arrested in Seubersdorf, where the train stopped after the attack, Bavarian state police told the Associated Press. The train, one of Germany's high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.
Spanish seek plane passengers who illegally disembarked: Spanish authorities are investigating the unauthorized disembarkment of 21 people from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca. The incident occurred late Friday when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend to a passenger. On landing, 21 people forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport. Nine of the disembarked passengers were detained, but 12 remain on the loose. Investigators are considering whether the passenger who provoked the emergency landing was not actually ill.
Brazilian singer's death brings outpouring of grief: Fans of Marília Mendonça are mourning the death of one of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner. "I refuse to believe, I just refuse," Brazilian soccer star Neymar, who was a friend of Mendonça's, said on Twitter after the news broke. Mendonça, 26, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. Four others on the flight also died. Mendonça was known for tackling feminist issues in her country music songs, such as denouncing men who control their partners, and calling for female empowerment. Her Instagram account has 38 million followers.
— From news services