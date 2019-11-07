The court’s maximum sentence is 30 years, although judges have the discretion to impose a life sentence. Attorneys for victims in the case had called for a life term.

Judges at Ntaganda’s trial said he was guilty as a direct perpetrator of a murder and as an indirect co-perpetrator of several crimes, and of enlisting and using child soldiers.

— Associated Press

BURKINA FASO

Leader pledges action after ambush kills 37

President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré vowed Thursday that security forces will hunt down “terrorists and all their accomplices,” a day after at least 37 people were killed in eastern Burkina Faso when gunmen attacked a convoy carrying employees of a Canadian mining company.

At least 60 people were wounded, according to regional governor Col. Saidou Sanou.

It is believed to be the deadliest attack in the West African nation since Islamist extremists became active in the country in 2015.

The attack occurred about 25 miles from the Boungou mine, owned by Canada’s Semafo company. The five-bus convoy was accompanied by a military escort.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Key port closed again; six protesters killed

Six demonstrators were killed in central Baghdad on Thursday as they were trying to remove barriers blocking their march, while in southern Iraq, protesters forced the nation’s main port to shut down, hours after services had resumed following days of closure, officials said.

Demonstrators have been trying to reach Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies.

Along with the six killed, at least 41 protesters were wounded as security forces fired live rounds and tear gas, officials said.

The protesters were trying to remove barriers near two bridges that lead to the west bank of the Tigris River. Now all bridges leading to the Green Zone have been blocked by security forces.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since last month in the capital and across the largely Shiite south to demand broad political change. More than 250 people have been killed.

In southern Iraq, the Umm Qasr port, which houses a vital oil terminal, was reopened Thursday after days of closure; however, in the afternoon, protesters returned, burning tires and blocking the road to the port, forcing it to shut down again.

— Associated Press

British police identify all 39 Vietnamese truck victims: British police said they have formally identified the 39 people found dead Oct. 23 in a container truck in southeastern England, victims of apparent people-smuggling, and notified their families. The authorities said they have been working with Vietnamese police and the coroner to identify the bodies. Police said last week that all of the victims were Vietnamese.

S. Sudan rivals delay forming coalition government: South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar have agreed to postpone the formation of a coalition government for 100 days. They were to have formed a unity government by Tuesday, but they said security and governance issues needed to be resolved first. During the 100-day period, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan and South Sudan are expected to work with a regional group to settle the issues.

U.S. imposes sanctions on leader of Mali Islamist group: The United States has imposed sanctions on Amadou Koufa, a leader of an al-Qaeda-linked group in Mali, and warned that the influence of the Islamic State in West Africa was on the rise even as the militant group has lost territory elsewhere. Northern and central Mali have seen an increase in terrorist activity in recent times, the State Department said.

— From news services

