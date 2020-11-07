The upper house of Parliament, the House of Federation, voted to set up an interim administration, giving Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the power to carry out measures against a Tigray leadership his government regards as illegal. The measures include appointing officials and facilitating elections.

Experts and diplomats are watching in dismay as the two heavily armed forces clash. Observers warn that a civil war in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most-populous country, with 110 million people, could destabilize neighbors such as Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia.

A statement posted Saturday on the Facebook page of the Tigray government, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, asserted that it will win the “justified” war, adding that “a fighter will not negotiate with its enemies.”

— Associated Press

GUATEMALA

Search underway after landslide

Searchers in Guatemala dug through mud and debris looking for an estimated 100 people believed to have been buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, as the former hurricane Eta regained tropical-storm strength Saturday and churned toward Cuba.

Tropical-storm warnings were issued for southern Florida and the Florida Keys. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said flash floods could occur in the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the Bahamas and southern Florida.

Eta struck Central America as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday before weakening into a tropical depression. Authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying damage from flooding and landslides following days of torrential rain. The confirmed death toll was in the dozens and expected to rise.

— Associated Press

Lebanon seeks more evidence from U.S.: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked the United States to offer evidence to back up new sanctions against former Lebanese foreign minister Gebran Bassil, who is an important political ally of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Bassil, who leads the largest bloc in the parliament, is the president's son-in-law. The move against Bassil on Friday was a major expansion of the scope of U.S. sanctions targeting Hezbollah's political partners in Lebanon. There were concerns that sanctioning Bassil would further complicate efforts to form a government in the country.

Court confirms results in Guinea presidential election: Guinea's top court confirmed President Alpha Condé's victory in last month's election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term. The president's main rival, former prime minister Cellou Dalein Diallo, and other opposition candidates alleged irregularities in the official results announced two weeks ago that showed Condé with 59.5 percent of the vote. But the constitutional court said they had produced no evidence.

Ivory Coast opposition leader arrested: Ivory Coast opposition leader and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan was arrested for creating a rival government after President Alassane Ouattara's election victory, his wife and a spokeswoman said. Ivorian prosecutors are pursuing terrorism charges against more than a dozen opposition leaders who boycotted the Oct. 31 vote and announced the creation of a transitional council.

UAE toughens penalties for 'honor killings': The United Arab Emirates is canceling lenient penalties for "honor killings." A statement from the UAE federal government carried by the official news agency WAM said it had canceled legal clauses that allowed judges to issue merciful sentences in "honor crimes." The Emirati government said those crimes will now be treated by courts as normal murder cases.