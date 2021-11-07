The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
Teachers and education workers protested the coup outside the Education Ministry in Khartoum’s district of Bahri, according to the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which led the uprising against Bashir.
Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters and arrested at least 113 people, mostly teachers, said lawyer Moez Hadra. There were sporadic protests elsewhere in Khartoum, he said.
Local authorities announced the resumption of school classes in the capital for the first time since the coup.
Sunday was the first of two days of nationwide strikes called by the SPA, which pledged to continue protesting until a full civilian government is established to lead the transition.
The fresh crackdown has also come as mediation efforts between the military and civilian leaders have stumbled, according to a military official with knowledge of the ongoing efforts.
— Associated Press
BRITAIN
Johnson government denies corruption
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government rejected fresh accusations of corruption on Sunday after a newspaper investigation found major donors to his Conservative Party were offered seats in Parliament’s upper chamber.
The government has been embroiled in corruption allegations over the past week, with Johnson forced to abandoned plans pushed through Parliament to protect one of his lawmakers found to have broken lobbying rules.
The Sunday Times reported that all but one of the 16 Conservative treasurers over the past two decades had donated more than $4.05 million to the party and then been offered a seat in the House of Lords.
The role of Conservative treasurer has become the most ennobled job in Britain, the newspaper reported, ahead of leaders of the country’s institutions and charitable organizations and even former prime ministers.
Environment Minister George Eustice rejected the accusations, telling the BBC: “They are philanthropists who give huge amounts to charity, who have been very successful in business and therefore on those grounds ought to be considered for the Lords.”
— Reuters
Mali leaders face sanctions: West Africa's main political and economic bloc imposed sanctions on Sunday against Mali's transitional leaders after they informed the organization they would not be able to hold presidential and legislative elections in February. Mali's interim government, which took power following the military's overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020, had promised the Economic Community of West African States to oversee an 18-month transition back to democracy, culminating in elections on Feb. 27, 2022.
Taliban chooses 44 officials: The Taliban appointed 44 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs on Sunday, a crucial step in shoring up its governance as the country grapples with growing security and economic problems. It is the first large-scale round of appointments announced since the cabinet was formed in September.
Search ends for Australian shark victim: Police in western Australia on Sunday called off a search for a swimmer who was attacked by a shark. The wife of Paul Millachip, 57, said she was with him at the Port Beach in the suburb of Perth on Saturday morning when two teenagers on a boat witnessed the shark attack. When the shark attacked a second time, they alerted other swimmers to get out of the water.
— From news services