— Associated Press

CHILE

Doctors hit the streets amid violent protests

Pushing rickety grocery carts as improvised hospital beds, more than 100 Chilean doctors and nurses hit the streets shortly after riots broke out in Chile weeks ago, diving into the fray amid clouds of tear gas and volleys of rubber bullets behind simple white shields.

Protests that began over an increase in metro fares quickly unraveled into riots, looting and arson, and, eventually, mass protests demanding an end to social injustices and inequality. Clashes with police and security forces have escalated.

More than 20 have been killed and almost 2,000 protesters injured in skirmishes with security forces.

The medical group has focused its activities around Plaza Italia, a central Santiago square where the country’s largest protests have taken place. They stockpile medical supplies and cart the injured to safety.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Torrential rains kill 1; roadways flooded

A woman died when she was swept away by surging waters as rain drenched north and central England, swelling rivers, forcing evacuations and disrupting travel for a second day Friday.

In Sheffield, 140 miles north of London, the River Don overflowed after 3.4 inches of rain fell Thursday.

Emergency crews in Derbyshire recovered a body near the River Derwent after a woman was reported to have been swept away.

— Associated Press

Bosnia summons French ambassador over 'time bomb' remark: Bosnia's government summoned the French ambassador Friday to protest President Emmanuel Macron's comment that the country is a "time bomb" because of returning Islamist fighters. Macron, commenting on France's refusal to support the start of negotiations for accession to the European Union with North Macedonia and Albania, said a real concern for the E.U. was Bosnia. "If you're concerned about this region, the first question is … Bosnia-Herzegovina, the time bomb that's ticking right next to Croatia, and which faces the problem of returning jihadists," Macron said in an interview with the British weekly the Economist published Thursday.

India's high court to deliver verdict on temple dispute: India's top court will pronounce its verdict Saturday in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple on a site in northern India where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th-century mosque in 1992, sparking deadly religious riots. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed in several tweets for peace ahead of the verdict, as have Hindu and Muslim organizations.

— From news services

