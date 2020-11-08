However, an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said late Sunday that fighting in and around Shushi was continuing. Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergencies committee also reported fighting in other parts of the region.

Shushi is of significant military value because it sits on heights about six miles south of the region’s capital and lies along the main road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. The latest fighting started Sept. 27 and has left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

— Associated Press

BOLIVIA

Leftist assumes office, decries Morales ouster

Leftist Luis Arce took office as Bolivia’s president on Sunday, bitterly criticizing last year’s ouster of his mentor, former leader Evo Morales, and branding the conservative interim administration that followed as “brutal.”

The former economy minister inherits a deeply polarized nation struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic hardships it has caused — the worst economic slump in four decades — as well as sharp divisions over the 14 years in power of Morales, the country’s first Indigenous leader.

Arce promised “to rectify what was bad and deepen what was good” as he took office following an election in which his Movement Toward Socialism party won 55 percent of the vote.

Arce, 57, is fondly remembered by many for overseeing a boom time for Bolivia’s economy as the country benefited from rising global prices for its commodities and the leftist government’s policies helped reduce poverty.

Morales wasn’t permitted to run in the election a year after abandoning power, at the suggestion of military and police leaders, following a wave of deadly protests over his claimed reelection.

— Associated Press

Dutch Protestant Church admits failing Jews in WWII: The Dutch Protestant Church made a far-reaching recognition of guilt for its failure to do more to help Jews during and after World War II and for the church's role in preparing "the ground in which the seeds of anti-Semitism and hatred could grow." The statement came at a ceremony to mark Monday's anniversary of the Nazis' Kristallnacht pogrom, or the "Night of Broken Glass." On Nov. 9, 1938, Jews were terrorized throughout Germany and Austria, with at least 91 killed, hundreds of synagogues burned down, 7,500 Jewish businesses vandalized, and up to 30,000 Jewish men arrested. René de Reuver, speaking on behalf of the General Synod of the Protestant Church in the Netherlands, acknowledged it had taken far too long for the church to recognize its role, adding, "We hope it is not too late."

Britain restricts arrivals from Denmark over mink fears: Britain has banned freight drivers who have traveled through Denmark over the past 14 days and are not residents of the United Kingdom from entering England, as it tightened travel restrictions amid widespread coronavirus outbreaks at Danish mink farms. Under rules that came into force at 4 a.m. Sunday, passenger planes and ships traveling from Denmark, and carrying accompanying freight, also are not allowed to dock. From Saturday, British nationals or residents returning to the U.K. directly or indirectly from Denmark were required to quarantine themselves for two weeks. Non-British nationals or resident travelers who had been in or transited through Denmark in the preceding 14 days would be denied entry.

Police in Belarus reportedly arrest more than 500 protesters: Club-swinging police went after demonstrators in Belarus's capital who were demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian president on what was the 90th consecutive day of protests. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said at least nine journalists were detained. The human rights group Viasna said 548 people were arrested in all. The wave of protests began after the Aug. 9 presidential election, which gave Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.