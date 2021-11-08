Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of U.S. Central Command, told Washington-based Arabic-language Alhurra TV that the attack was a criminal act carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
The two Shiite Muslim Iraqi politicians spoke on the condition of anonymity because Esmail Ghaani’s visit was not announced publicly. They quoted the Iranian general as saying that Tehran is not opposed to any politician named by Shiite blocs in Iraq’s newly elected parliament to become the next prime minister.
Ghaani is the head of Iran’s Quds Force, which is mainly responsible for military and clandestine operations outside the country.
Iran enjoys wide influence in Iraq through militias it has been backing for years. Both countries have majority-Shiite populations.
The assassination attempt on Kadhimi has ratcheted up tensions after last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers.
The two Iraqi politicians quoted Ghaani as saying that “Iran has nothing to do with this attack.” One of the two officials said Ghaani met with Kadhimi on Sunday afternoon in Baghdad.
— Associated Press
FRANCE
Church to compensate victims of sex abuse
France’s Catholic Church announced Monday that it would financially compensate sex abuse victims by selling property assets or taking out a loan if needed.
French bishops said in a statement that they will set up an “independent, national body” to address compensation issues. They committed to allocating money to a specific fund to compensate victims, notably by selling property or through a potential loan.
They also called on Pope Francis to send “a team of visitors” to assess the church’s response regarding child protection.
Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference, said the church has recognized its “institutional responsibility” and decided to go “on a path of recognition and reparation that paves the way for victims to get the possibility of a mediation and a compensation.”
The Bishops’ Conference held its annual meeting a month after a report revealed large-scale child sex abuse within the French Catholic Church. The study, released by an independent commission, estimated that about 330,000 children were sexually abused over 70 years by priests or other church-related figures.
The report described a “systemic” coverup of abuses by the Catholic Church.
— Associated Press
Scores test positive in India's Zika outbreak: At least 89 people, including 17 children, have tested positive for the Zika virus in a surge of cases in the northern Indian city of Kanpur, its health department said. Cases have been reported in several Indian states in recent years. The mosquito-borne virus, first discovered in 1947, reached epidemic proportions in Brazil in 2015, when thousands of babies were born with microcephaly. The disorder leaves babies with abnormally small heads and underdeveloped brains.
Italian judge convicts 70 in mafia trial: A judge in Italy found 70 defendants guilty in the first sentencing at one of the country's largest mafia trials. The case involves the 'Ndrangheta clan, which is based in Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, and is considered the most powerful mafia group in the country, eclipsing the Cosa Nostra gang in Sicily. The fast-track trial involved 91 defendants. Some of those shown by prosecutors to be key 'Ndrangheta members were handed sentences of up to 20 years.
Portuguese U.N. troops suspected in African smuggling scheme: Police in Portugal searched military installations and homes across the country after a tip-off that Portuguese troops stationed with a United Nations force in Africa have smuggled diamonds, drugs and gold back into Europe. Soldiers are suspected of smuggling the items on military cargo planes traveling between Central African Republic and Portugal, the office of the Portuguese armed forces chief of staff said. Police searched 100 sites, mostly homes, and acted on 10 arrest warrants, the statement said.
— From news services